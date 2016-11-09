Mozzarella Sticks
Saz’s Introduces A New Spin on the Mozzarella Stick
Saz’s is introducing two new, spicier takes on the classicmozzarella stick, Jalapeño Mozzarella Sticks and Leinenkugel’s Kettle BrauBeer-Battered Pepper Jack Sticks, to its product line currently available inover 250 Wisconsin stores. .. more
Nov 9, 2016 9:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Joe’s K Ranch
Many old-school restaurants and supper clubs, bastions of red meat, potatoes and a classic fish fry, have closed in recent years. But the old ways live on at Joe’s K Ranch, which features decent, no-nonsense fare and affordable prices. more
Dec 30, 2014 10:58 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Out
Hangover Tailgate
Looking for a place to watch the big game on New Year's Day? Kenadee's is hosting at Hangover Tailgate starting at 3pm. Watch the Rose Bowl Game (3:30pm) and later the UFC match, Edgar vs. Maynard at 9pm! Enjoy $3 Badger Bombs, $5 Bloody Ma... more
Jan 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE