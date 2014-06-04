Mpcp
The Quarter Century Con of Vouchers
It’s taken a quarter of a century, but Republican taxpayers around the state and some of their representatives are finally starting to realize they’ve been hoodwinked by their own party’s flimflam more
Jun 4, 2014 5:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Electioneering Complaint Filed Against National Voucher Group
The indefatigable Wisconsin Democracy Campaign (WDC) fileda complaint with the Government Accountability Board (GAB) claiming that thenational voucher group American Federation for Children didn’t disclose all ofthe money it spent on Wisconsin .. more
May 7, 2013 6:21 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Conservative Voucher School Experiment Is a Failure
The newest voucher school study from the nonpartisan Public Policy Forum (PPF) confirms what we've known for years: Students in the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program (MPCP) aren't performing any better than their peers in the Milwaukee... more
Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 14 Comments
Vouchers Aren't the Answer
Today the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) released new results for the statewide exam. Not surprising to those who have been paying attention, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) did better than schools in the Milwaukee Parental Choice P.. more
Mar 29, 2011 5:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Urban Fairy Tales At MGAC
The darker edge of fairy tales continues to be quite hip these days. The darkness in what modern culture laughingly refers to as children’s fare makes its way to the stage of the Off The Wall Theatre next month a promising Jeremy Welter stage ada.. more
Jan 22, 2011 10:51 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: End of the Road for Live Bus Information Agents
When the news broke, some scoffed at the serviceprovided by the live information agents&m Shepherd ,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 10 Comments
Brewers vs. Cardinals
The Milwaukee Brewers complete their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals this afternoon with a 12:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more
May 27, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 4 Comments
Vouchers Are a Windfall for Everyone
TheMilwaukee Parental Choice Program (MPCP) is loosely controlled by thestate, which is beginning to build some accountability measures intothe program. ,News Features more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Are Voucher Students Getting a Better Education?
TheMilwaukee Parental Choice Program (MPCP) was launched to make privateschools more affordable for low-income parents, especially low-incomeminority parents. The theory was that private schools are b,News Features more
Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features