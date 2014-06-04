RSS

It’s taken a quarter of a century, but Republican taxpayers around the state and some of their representatives are finally starting to realize they’ve been hoodwinked by their own party’s flimflam more

Jun 4, 2014

The indefatigable Wisconsin Democracy Campaign (WDC) fileda complaint with the Government Accountability Board (GAB) claiming that thenational voucher group American Federation for Children didn’t disclose all ofthe money it spent on Wisconsin .. more

May 7, 2013

The newest voucher school study from the nonpartisan Public Policy Forum (PPF) confirms what we've known for years: Students in the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program (MPCP) aren't performing any better than their peers in the Milwaukee... more

Feb 15, 2012

Today the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) released new results for the statewide exam. Not surprising to those who have been paying attention, Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) did better than schools in the Milwaukee Parental Choice P.. more

Mar 29, 2011

Jan 22, 2011

Dec 16, 2009

May 27, 2009

TheMilwaukee Parental Choice Program (MPCP) is loosely controlled by thestate, which is beginning to build some accountability measures intothe program. ,News Features more

Apr 22, 2009

TheMilwaukee Parental Choice Program (MPCP) was launched to make privateschools more affordable for low-income parents, especially low-incomeminority parents. The theory was that private schools are b,News Features more

Apr 22, 2009

