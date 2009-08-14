Mps Innovation And Improvement A
Barrett Aide Pat Curley on MPS Takeover Attempt
MPS Board President Michael Bonds resigned from Mayor Barretts MPS Innovation and Improvement Advisory Council yesterday, which seemed to catch Team Barrett off guard. Bonds abrupt announcement was to protest private conversations the mayor, Gov.. more
Aug 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Exclusive: MPS President Bonds Resigns from Mayor's Advisory Council
MPS Board President Michael Bonds has submitted a letter to Mayor Tom Barrett announcing his decision to resign from Barrett’s appointed MPS Innovation and Improvement Advisory Committee “immediately.” I just got off the ph.. more
Aug 13, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Animation Show
The 2008 installment of The Animation Show, the country’s last major touring animation festival, is the first not to include contributions from festival founders Mike Judge (the “Beavis and Butt,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Man On Wire
In 1974, high-wire artist Philippe Petit performed the most amazing tight-rope walk in the Man On Wire ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 16, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments