Mps Takeover

The good news is that the latest attempt by white, suburban Republicans to wrest control of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) from the racially diverse school board that was democratical,Taking Liberties more

Jun 28, 2016 3:08 PM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

“We see this as an opportunity to bring some resources into the 35th Street site,” said MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver about the district’s alternative early education proposal for the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:29 PM News Features 5 Comments

Apparently the real Chris Abele will come out after the spring election—if he’s re-elected Milwaukee County executive, that is. In a recent appearance caught on video, state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) says that Abele will work on ... more

Jan 26, 2016 5:01 PM News 8 Comments

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s re-election campaign has one recurring theme: Abele got rid of the insiders in county government and is now working for you, the voters. In fact, Abele’s record in office shows that he’s the opposite... more

Dec 1, 2015 9:14 PM News Features 5 Comments

State Sen. Chris Larson’s underdog status doesn’t seem to bother him in his race to unseat Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele in the 2016 election. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:58 PM News Features 4 Comments

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has until mid-November to appoint a commissioner for the Opportunity Schools Partnership Program (OSPP) and begin taking over public schools to privatize them, but new data released by state Superinte... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:10 PM News Features 6 Comments

If you solely relied on the E.W. Scripps-owned Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for your news, you’d think that Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele was a nonpartisan deal-maker with high marks from both sides of the aisle. But in reality, Abel... more

Jun 30, 2015 10:14 PM Expresso 10 Comments

There are so many things wrong with a new plan from two suburban Republican legislators to change how Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are run it’s difficult to know where to begin. Let’s start with the plan coming from Sen. Alberta Darling a... more

May 19, 2015 11:17 PM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

This week Cher will release her first album in 12 years, the dance-minded Closer To The Truth , which includes the Paul Oakenfold-produced single "Woman's World." This morning the BMO Harris Bradley Center announced that the singer's "Dressed To K.. more

Sep 23, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

Aug 13, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

 Therecent visit to the U.S. by Aung Sun Suu Kyi is an auspicious time for TheLady , a film dramatizing her struggle against the brutal military rulers of herhomeland, Burma (Myanmar). Aung earned the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 for hercampaign .. more

Sep 30, 2012 3:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

Apr 12, 2010 5:48 PM Daily Dose

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Katy Venskus, lobbyist/state director for the MPS takeover groups Education Reform Now (ERN) and Democrats for Education Reform (DFER), as well as a lobbyist for AT&T, has been charged with felony theft and.. more

Feb 9, 2010 5:05 PM Daily Dose

Milwaukee Congresswoman Gwen Moore, who has consistently been a voice of reason in the MPS takeover debate, just sent off a stern letter to state Superintendent Tony Evers, who has threatened to cut off $175 million in federal funds for MPS’s need.. more

Feb 5, 2010 6:29 PM Daily Dose

Feb 5, 2010 5:47 PM Daily Dose

Jan 29, 2010 4:47 PM Daily Dose

And while the highly controversial MPStakeover bill—authored by state Sen. Lena Tay Shepherd ,News Features more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

Jan 14, 2010 6:38 PM Daily Dose

What’s really behind the mayoral takeover of MPS? Money and power. And, weirdly, New York hedge funds. As I detail in this week’s Shepherd, Joe Williams, a former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel education reporter, has become a major adv.. more

Jan 13, 2010 9:51 PM Daily Dose

Jan 13, 2010 8:57 PM Daily Dose

