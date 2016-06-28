Mps Takeover
The Poisonous History of School Reform
The good news is that the latest attempt by white, suburban Republicans to wrest control of Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) from the racially diverse school board that was democratical,Taking Liberties more
MPS Takeover Plan Faces Thursday Deadline
“We see this as an opportunity to bring some resources into the 35th Street site,” said MPS Superintendent Darienne Driver about the district’s alternative early education proposal for the Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program. more
Republican State Senator Alberta Darling Exposes Her Ally Chris Abele
Apparently the real Chris Abele will come out after the spring election—if he’s re-elected Milwaukee County executive, that is. In a recent appearance caught on video, state Sen. Alberta Darling (R-River Hills) says that Abele will work on ... more
Setting the Record Straight: Chris Abele Is the Ultimate Insider
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele’s re-election campaign has one recurring theme: Abele got rid of the insiders in county government and is now working for you, the voters. In fact, Abele’s record in office shows that he’s the opposite... more
Chris Larson on Why He’s Running for Milwaukee County Executive
State Sen. Chris Larson’s underdog status doesn’t seem to bother him in his race to unseat Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele in the 2016 election. more
Is Abele’s MPS Takeover Ready for Prime Time?
Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has until mid-November to appoint a commissioner for the Opportunity Schools Partnership Program (OSPP) and begin taking over public schools to privatize them, but new data released by state Superinte... more
Chris Abele Finally Hears from the Public
If you solely relied on the E.W. Scripps-owned Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for your news, you’d think that Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele was a nonpartisan deal-maker with high marks from both sides of the aisle. But in reality, Abel... more
The Republican Plan for Other People’s Schools
There are so many things wrong with a new plan from two suburban Republican legislators to change how Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) are run it’s difficult to know where to begin. Let’s start with the plan coming from Sen. Alberta Darling a... more
Is This an MPS Takeover Bill?
MPS Takeover Lobbyist Katy Venskus Charged with Felony Theft and Identity Theft
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Katy Venskus, lobbyist/state director for the MPS takeover groups Education Reform Now (ERN) and Democrats for Education Reform (DFER), as well as a lobbyist for AT&T, has been charged with felony theft and.. more
Gwen Moore to Tony Evers: Punishing Our Children Is No Solution
Milwaukee Congresswoman Gwen Moore, who has consistently been a voice of reason in the MPS takeover debate, just sent off a stern letter to state Superintendent Tony Evers, who has threatened to cut off $175 million in federal funds for MPS’s need.. more
State’s Last-Ditch Effort to Punish MPS—And Its Poorest Students
Get a Clue, Doyle. And Stay Klassy, Barrett
The Stories Behind the MPS Takeover Story
And while the highly controversial MPStakeover bill—authored by state Sen. Lena Tay Shepherd ,News Features more
Barrett’s MPS Compromise: Yes, It Is Window Dressing
The Mayoral Takeover’s Lobbyist
What’s really behind the mayoral takeover of MPS? Money and power. And, weirdly, New York hedge funds. As I detail in this week’s Shepherd, Joe Williams, a former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel education reporter, has become a major adv.. more
Will an MPS Takeover Be Rushed Through the Legislature?
