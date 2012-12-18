RSS

Mr. Marmalade

This year was a remarkably diverse time for theater in Milwaukee. As new companies arose, others became more established and still others continued to define themselves in ways that kept things evolving in a refreshing way. more

Dec 18, 2012 10:20 PM A&E Feature

Noah Haidle's Mr. Marmalade offers up a clever concept, but it takes true talent to pull it all off. The premise features a 4-year-old girl with an adult imaginary friend who has a long list of unusually adult personality defects. One might... more

Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

The story of Shakespeare's Othello has taken many forms over the past 400 years. The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice this month in a decidedly modern production that mixes the ancient text with present-day iconography... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

In Honour, Joanna Murray-Smith explores the cultural phenomenon of a man leaving his wife for a younger woman after decades of marriage. The stage drama makes its way to the Broadway Theatre Center courtesy of Renaissance Theaterworks... more

Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

