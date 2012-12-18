Mr. Marmalade
The 2012 Theater Year in Review
This year was a remarkably diverse time for theater in Milwaukee. As new companies arose, others became more established and still others continued to define themselves in ways that kept things evolving in a refreshing way. more
Dec 18, 2012 10:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff A&E Feature
Imaginary Friend, Real Fun in UWM's 'Mr. Marmalade'
Noah Haidle's Mr. Marmalade offers up a clever concept, but it takes true talent to pull it all off. The premise features a 4-year-old girl with an adult imaginary friend who has a long list of unusually adult personality defects. One might... more
Apr 4, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Rep's 'Othello' Mixes Old With New
The story of Shakespeare's Othello has taken many forms over the past 400 years. The Milwaukee Rep tackles the Moor of Venice this month in a decidedly modern production that mixes the ancient text with present-day iconography... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Renaissance Closes Its Season With 'Honour'
In Honour, Joanna Murray-Smith explores the cultural phenomenon of a man leaving his wife for a younger woman after decades of marriage. The stage drama makes its way to the Broadway Theatre Center courtesy of Renaissance Theaterworks... more
Mar 21, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater