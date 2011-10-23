Mrs. Mannerly
Brilliant contemporary playwright Jeffrey Hatcher tells a tale about a 9-year-old child taking an etiquette class from a teacher who has never given a perfect... more
Oct 23, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brilliant contemporary playwright Jeffrey Hatcher tells a tale about a 9-year-old child taking an etiquette class from a teacher who has never given a perfect... more
Oct 19, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brilliant contemporary playwright Jeffrey Hatcher tells a tale about a 9-year-old child taking an etiquette class from a teacher who has never given... more
Oct 16, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brilliant contemporary playwright Jeffrey Hatcher tells a tale about a 9-year-old child taking an etiquette class from a teacher who has never given a perfect... more
Oct 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
In Tandem's Well-Mannered Comedy
What were you doing in 1967? Playwright Jeffrey Hatcher was a 9-year-old boy who attended a weekly etiquette class in his Ohio hometown. His experiences became the blueprint for Mrs. Mannerly, which opened Friday at the Tenth Street Theatre... more
Oct 12, 2011 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater
Manners and Mrs. Mannerly
After an undoubtedly successful opening for the Rep with the Jeffrey Hatcher comedy Ten Chimneys the playwright's work makes its second appearance on a Milwaukee stage next month as In Tandem Theatre presents its staging of Mrs. Mannerly--a re.. more
Sep 15, 2011 12:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
