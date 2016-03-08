Msoe
Grohmann Museum Welcomes New Acquisition
Stop by the Grohmann Museum on the campus of Milwaukee School of Engineering on Saturday, March 12 from 12-4 p.m. to check out a new acquisition, Lee Frederickson’s The Welder, and attend a workshop called “Future Transportation and the Rai... more
Mar 8, 2016 3:14 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Masterworks From The Grohmann Museum (MSOE), by Klaus Turk
The Grohmann Museum on the MSOE campus is still an under-recognized gem housing a unique collection of artwork depicting an eternal and necessary if sometimes frustrating human activity—work, in,Books more
Oct 2, 2015 12:26 PM David Luhrssen Books
Project: Community Computers Volunteers
Co-founded in 2009 by Milwaukee School of Engineering graduates Dan Pastori and Jeff Hanson, Project: Community Computers supplies free technical services, refurbished technology and computer labs to local nonprofit groups. The organization... more
Feb 3, 2015 9:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Milwaukee Bubblers Bring Bubble Soccer to Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bubblers, Inc., launched an Indiegogo fundraising campaign to raise $12,000 to bringthe sport of “Bubble Soccer” to Milwaukee and greater Southeast Wisconsin. A launch party will be hosted at CaféBenelux (436 N. Broadway) on Oct. 29.. more
Oct 23, 2014 12:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Heroes of the Week: WMSE’s Volunteers
The nonprofit radio station WMSE 91.7 FM, a broadcasting service of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, is devoted to innovative music and content and providing more
Apr 30, 2014 5:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Best of Milwaukee 2013: Higher Education
The "Best Of Milwaukee" Higher Education winners. more
Nov 13, 2013 1:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2013
Sababa Adds Bar and Lounge Area
Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Five Years for Milwaukee's Grohmann Museum
In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Art and Ritual in MAM's 'Face Jugs'
Visiting the Decorative Arts Gallery usually entails a feeling of discovery, partly prompted by its somewhat hidden location on the lower floor of the Milwaukee Art Museum. Currently, it exudes more than the usual sense of mystery with the ... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Grohmann Honors Milwaukee's 'Great Lakers'
The Milwaukee School of Engineering's Grohmann Museum honors Milwaukee's heritage in the shipping industry with “Great Lakers.” The exhibition features artifacts, photographs, paintings and models from grand boats that once sailed... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Last Day of Summer
The guy who gets fired and returns with a gun seeking revenge is queasy material for even the blackest comedy. Somehow, with only a couple of missteps, director Vlad Yudin makes it funny in Last Day of Summer (out on DVD). Aside from a lapse or t.. more
Oct 8, 2010 2:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Sassy Mamas
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy more
May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Farms in Trouble w/ Crappy Dracula, Fahri @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Farmsin Trouble’s messy, lo-fi pop invites instant comparisons to earlyGuided by Voices, though the group is even more free-spiri,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Badger State Myth
When I taught Wisconsin history at MATC, Jean Nicolet was always my best attention-grabbin The Nicolet Corrigenda: New France Revisited ,Books more
Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books 3 Comments
Society’s Child: My Autobiography
Janis Ian's autobiography, Society's Child, is an interesting read about mid-20th-century Society's Child ,Books more
Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Tom Wilmeth Books 2 Comments
Iranian Revolution
All eyes have turned to Iran in art houses around the world and the international film festival circuit. For the past two decades Iranian directors such as Abbas Kiarostami and Bahman Ghobadi have made acclaimed films despite working under the r.. more
May 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
91.7 WMSE Rockabilly Chili Contest
The official culinary fundraising event for 91.7 WMSE, the Rockabilly Chili Contest celeb Abbey Road ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Hood Internet Play Milwaukee Dec. 5
One of the highlights of Lollapalooza this year was Perry's, a newly prominent stage for dance and electronic music that drew overflowing, enthusiastic crowds even at odd hours of the day. I spent a good deal of time at that stage, and the act tha.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music