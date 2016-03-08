RSS

Stop by the Grohmann Museum on the campus of Milwaukee School of Engineering on Saturday, March 12 from 12-4 p.m. to check out a new acquisition, Lee Frederickson’s The Welder, and attend a workshop called “Future Transportation and the Rai... more

Mar 8, 2016 3:14 PM Visual Arts

The Grohmann Museum on the MSOE campus is still an under-recognized gem housing a unique collection of artwork depicting an eternal and necessary if sometimes frustrating human activity—work, in,Books more

Oct 2, 2015 12:26 PM Books

Co-founded in 2009 by Milwaukee School of Engineering graduates Dan Pastori and Jeff Hanson, Project: Community Computers supplies free technical services, refurbished technology and computer labs to local nonprofit groups. The organization... more

Feb 3, 2015 9:44 PM Expresso

Milwaukee Bubblers, Inc., launched an Indiegogo fundraising campaign to raise $12,000 to bringthe sport of “Bubble Soccer” to Milwaukee and greater Southeast Wisconsin. A launch party will be hosted at CaféBenelux (436 N. Broadway) on Oct. 29.. more

Oct 23, 2014 12:30 PM Around MKE

The nonprofit radio station WMSE 91.7 FM, a broadcasting service of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, is devoted to innovative music and content and providing more

Apr 30, 2014 5:34 PM Expresso

The "Best Of Milwaukee" Higher Education winners. more

Nov 13, 2013 1:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2013

Ed Wahhab, a successful graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, ultimately found the restaurant business preferable to nuclear engineering. In 2007, he opened Sababa, a casual café that mainly catered to... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Dining Preview

In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Visiting the Decorative Arts Gallery usually entails a feeling of discovery, partly prompted by its somewhat hidden location on the lower floor of the Milwaukee Art Museum. Currently, it exudes more than the usual sense of mystery with the ... more

Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee School of Engineering's Grohmann Museum honors Milwaukee's heritage in the shipping industry with “Great Lakers.” The exhibition features artifacts, photographs, paintings and models from grand boats that once sailed... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The guy who gets fired and returns with a gun seeking revenge is queasy material for even the blackest comedy. Somehow, with only a couple of missteps, director Vlad Yudin makes it funny in Last Day of Summer (out on DVD). Aside from a lapse or t.. more

Oct 8, 2010 2:27 PM I Hate Hollywood

Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy more

May 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Farms in Trouble w/ Crappy Dracula, Fahri @ The Cactus Club, 10 p.m. Farmsin Trouble’s messy, lo-fi pop invites instant comparisons to earlyGuided by Voices, though the group is even more free-spiri,This Week in Milwaukee more

Dec 2, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

When I taught Wisconsin history at MATC, Jean Nicolet was always my best attention-grabbin The Nicolet Corrigenda: New France Revisited ,Books more

Mar 24, 2009 12:00 AM Books 3 Comments

Janis Ian's autobiography, Society's Child, is an interesting read about mid-20th-century Society's Child ,Books more

Nov 21, 2008 12:00 AM Books 2 Comments

All eyes have turned to Iran in art houses around the world and the international film festival circuit. For the past two decades Iranian directors such as Abbas Kiarostami and Bahman Ghobadi have made acclaimed films despite working under the r.. more

May 19, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

The official culinary fundraising event for 91.7 WMSE, the Rockabilly Chili Contest celeb Abbey Road ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

One of the highlights of Lollapalooza this year was Perry's, a newly prominent stage for dance and electronic music that drew overflowing, enthusiastic crowds even at odd hours of the day. I spent a good deal of time at that stage, and the act tha.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM On Music

