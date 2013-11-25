RSS

Mst3K

hamlet a.d.d. dustin diamond special entertainment.jpg.jpe

Filmmakers Bobby Ciraldo and Andrew Swant of Milwaukee's Special Entertainment have already raked up millions of YouTube views for their viral phenomenon "What What (In The Butt)" as well as acclaim for their feature William Shatner's Gonzo Ballet.. more

Nov 25, 2013 6:00 PM Around MKE

09.20.13 cinematic _ pabst lores-46.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

With its homemade, public access aesthetic, simple premise and distinctly Midwestern lack of pretension, TV’s “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” which elevated bashing crappy Z-movies from a lat,Comedy Reviews more

Sep 23, 2013 11:20 AM Comedy

blogimage9741.jpe

Mequon singer-songwriter Willy Porter, whose latest album How to Rob a Bank examines populist rage resulting from the country’s housing crisis, tops a local benefit concert for Haiti tonight at the Miramar Theatre. He’s got good more

Feb 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES