Girl Talk's Election-Night Party
I figured I didn’t need Girl Talk to have a good time Tuesday night. The city was already in rare form, as Bay View bars filled to near-capacity in anticipation of a Barack Obama victory celebration (and not to mention in response to the rare off.. more
Nov 6, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Revisiting Ned's Atomic Dustbin
A decade later the Internet would begin to rob music of its monetary value, but in the early ’90s, music was expensive, and I couldn’t afford much of it. A compact disc might cost $12 or $13, which was a lot of lot of cash for an 11 year old, so .. more
Nov 5, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Brewers vs. Marlins
The Milwaukee Brewers conclude their three-game series against the Florida Marlins with a
Apr 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Fishboy
With their feel-good, puppies-and-kittens-for-everybody mentality, the fast-rising, exper
Apr 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bonecrushers vs. Miami Valley Silverbacks
"HERE TO STAY!" Milwaukee's indoor football team, the Bonecrushers, def
Apr 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Romeo and Juliet
The Florentine Opera Company continues its three-day production of Vincenzo Bellini&rsquo
Apr 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Little Shop of Horrors
The campy, tongue-in-cheek and frequently hilarious 1986 Frank Oz musical flick Little Sh
Apr 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Apr 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee