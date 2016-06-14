RSS

Mtea

chrisabele.jpg.jpe

“You live in a high rise and you are out in Mequon,” Michelle Mackey said to Chris Abele and Demond Means at a MICAH-sponsored forum on the MPS takeover plan. “I am down here in the trenches for 22 years. Why are you attacking the childr... more

Jun 14, 2016 4:52 PM News Features 3 Comments

news1_school.jpg.jpe

Isn’t it time that we re-think how we fund our schools? more

May 31, 2016 4:29 PM News 7 Comments

newsmps.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele has until mid-November to appoint a commissioner for the Opportunity Schools Partnership Program (OSPP) and begin taking over public schools to privatize them, but new data released by state Superinte... more

Oct 20, 2015 10:10 PM News Features 6 Comments

newsmps.jpg.jpe

There’s little that can be done at the local level to undo state legislation. But critics of the Republican-crafted state law authorizing Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele to take over and privatize Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) in hi... more

Sep 22, 2015 11:50 PM News Features 3 Comments

Apr 12, 2010 5:48 PM Daily Dose

Mar 22, 2010 3:06 PM Daily Dose

InNovember, Joseph Goetz, 48, was charged with trying to rob theSusquehanna Bank in Spri  %uFFFD 2008 Chuck Shepherd ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Jan 14, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage5077.jpe

Back in the day—eight million years ago, during the Cretaceous period, to be exact&m Sea Monsters ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES