Mts
Abele’s Transit Threat Gets Pushback
Mar 11, 2014 6:42 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Reversing Abele’s MV Transit Contract Was the Right Thing To Do
A review panel made up of Milwaukee County supervisors did the right thing and reversed the Abele administration’s intent to award Dallas-based MV Transportation more
Feb 26, 2014 6:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Abele Administration Defends Controversial Transit Contract
In new legal documents, the Chris Abele administration defended its intent to award a $492 million transit contract to MV Transportation, despite the Texas company’s scoring lower than all of the other vendors on the service portion of the ... more
Jan 29, 2014 7:13 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Documents Show Possible Flaws in Abele Administration’s Bus Contract Bidding Process
The Abele administration was set to award a multiyear transit contract worth between $492 million and $820 million to an out-of-state company that received the poorest scores for bus service but more
Jan 15, 2014 2:15 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
The Bus Contract Shows Why the Abele Administration Needs Oversight
Jan 8, 2014 9:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Issue of the Week: Wisconsin Is Losing Our Democracy
2013 didn’t have the drama of 2011—when Gov. Scott Walker and the Republican-dominated Legislature undid decades of progressive policies—or 2012, when Walker survived a recall and more
Dec 30, 2013 12:28 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Bus Management Contract Still in Question
The Dallas-based bus company MV Transportation wants to win the contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) so that it can gain a toehold in the Midwest, a more
Dec 18, 2013 2:01 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Appeal of Abele’s Bus Contract Moves Ahead
The stalled contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System seems to be closer to a resolution.This summer, Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele announced that more
Dec 4, 2013 1:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
BREAKING: Milwaukee County Extends MTS Bus Contract
I just got word that the Abele administration has decided to extend Milwaukee Transport Service’scontract to run the bus system for up to one year. The county was in talks withthe Dallas-based, for-profit company MV Transportation to take over.. more
Oct 24, 2013 3:09 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Breaking: MTS Loses Its Bid to Run County Buses
I'm not quite sure how official this is, but I’vejust heard that Milwaukee Transport Services Inc. (MTS), the longtime nonprofitoperator of the Milwaukee County Transit System, has lost its bid to continuerunning county buses. TheAbele admin.. more
Jul 29, 2013 3:38 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Transit Bids Stir Transparency Fears
The bidding process on a three-year contract to operate the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is less transparent than it has been in the past, said Milwaukee more
Jul 24, 2013 1:32 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Burton in Wonderland
Tim Burton is obviously drawn to the look if not the substance of Victorian Gothic, and to protagonists relentless in their refusal (or inability) to conform. Little wonder he wanted to direct Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland, a Victoria... more
Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Neville Brothers w/ Dr. John and the Lower 911
More than most of their R&B contemporaries, The Neville Brothers drew from the sounds of their native Louisiana, incorporating New Orleans-styled jazz, funk and Cajun influences into records like 1981’s Fiyo on the Bayou . more
Feb 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Thomas Woodruff: Freak Parade
Railing against the uniform blandness of American society, for his exhibit “Freak Parade” at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art, Thomas Woodruff, chair of the illustration and cartooning department at New York’s School of Visual Ar more
Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Micah Schnabel and Tom Vollman
With his kinda-sorta alt-country band Two Cow Garage, singer-songwriter Micah Schnabel explores the louder end of roots music, drawing inspiration as much from ’80s and ’90s college rock and grunge as traditional country troubadours. The gr... more
Jan 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee