This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more

In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more

Othello. Much Ado About Nothing. At first glance, this cross section of Shakespeare’s body of work doesn’t have many similarities: One is a sweeping tragedy, the other ends in two weddings. UW-Mil,Theater more

This month, Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company presents a warm, minimal staging of Much Ado About Nothing in the cozy space of Theatre Gigante’s Studio Theatre. more

The recently-decanted Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company will be staging a production of Much Ado About Nothing in the intimate coziness of the Theatre Gigante’s studio space. The show opens late this month. The premise was presented to the st.. more

This coming Friday, Bard & Bourbon will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of Much Ado About Nothing. Those familiar with the play might not necessarily be familiar with the company. The answer is yes: this is one of those drun.. more

UW-Milwaukee Theatre alumni Victoria Hudziak and Nicholas Callan Haubner play feisty, reluctant romance between Beatrice and Benedict as SummerStage opens its production of Much Ado About Nothing in early June.It’s nice to see a return to outdoo.. more

At winter’s end, Summer Stage will be holding auditions for an upcoming summer Shakespearing. This summer, the group will be staging an outdoor production of Much Ado About Nothing in Lapham Peak State Park.The show opens on the fourth day of Ju.. more

Boozy Bard Productions opens the new year with a fun and informal staging of Shakespeare’s romance Much Ado About Nothing at the Best Place Tavern in the Historic Pabst Brewery. Beatrice, Benedict and beer? You bet.All the actors read the script,.. more

American Players Theatre (APT) stages three shows in the coming weeks. Opening on June 21 is Much Ado About Nothing, a play considered to be one of Shakespeare’s best comedies. And opening on June 28 are the infamous Romeo & Juliet and Joan... more

Director Joss Whedon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) sets William Shakespeare’s deathless comedy of romance as a sparring contest in a contemporary mode but without sacrificing the words. The Shakespearean dialogue sounds natural coming fro... more

One of the best reggae albums of recent years, Black Gold was cut with a spot-on band in the Virgin Islands by the songwriter and singer Toussaint. While he can vocalize commandingly in reggae style, Toussaint also has the chops of a testif... more

The songwriters on this double-bill are united by the self-released nature of their music and the appearance of their songs on programs like “Grey’s Anatomy.” Greg Laswell fronted the short-lived rock band Shillglen before breaking out w more

In the end, the tributes rolled in for George Steinbrenner. From Bud Selig, who as Brewers owner decried big-market advantages and as baseball commissioner wrung some revenue-sharing out of Steinbrenner’s empire. From former New York Yankee... more

 Door Shakespeare is easily one of the most organic outdoor theatres in the state. The “stage” is actually a clearing in the woods in Bailey’s Harbor surrounded by folding chairs. Productions feature minimal set and costuming in favor of some re.. more

The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their series against the Texas Rangers this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. home game at Miller Park. more

Pleasant Valley Inn is a hidden landmark among Milwaukee restaurants. Under various names and guises, it has operated since the 1920s from the far corner of West Allis, many blocks from the nearest main street. Many years ago farms or open ... more

Wendy Wasserstein explored the changing roles of women in the 20th century with her Pulitz The Heidi Chronicles. ,Theater more

