Much Ado About Nothing
Optimist's Lighthearted 'Much Ado' for Summer 2017
This summer’s free, outdoor Shakespeare offering from Optimist Theatre is the lighthearted and cathartic Much Ado About Nothing, wherein the classy and public-minded company invites audiences on a romp in the realm of lords and ladies. more
Jul 11, 2017 2:33 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Shakespeare in the Park Moves to the Marcus Center
In a dream move, Optimist Theatre will present the eight season of its free outdoor Shakespeare in the Park at the Marcus Center’s Peck Pavilion, the state of the art outdoor stage in Downtown Milwaukee. more
Jun 27, 2017 12:21 AM John Schneider A&E Feature 1 Comments
Experimental Shakespeare with UWM's Peck School of the Arts
Othello. Much Ado About Nothing. At first glance, this cross section of Shakespeare’s body of work doesn’t have many similarities: One is a sweeping tragedy, the other ends in two weddings. UW-Mil,Theater more
Apr 18, 2017 3:27 PM Hannah Klapperich Mueller Theater
‘Much Ado’ at Bard & Bourbon
This month, Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company presents a warm, minimal staging of Much Ado About Nothing in the cozy space of Theatre Gigante’s Studio Theatre. more
Aug 4, 2015 8:06 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Much Ado About Bourbon
The recently-decanted Bard & Bourbon Theatre Company will be staging a production of Much Ado About Nothing in the intimate coziness of the Theatre Gigante’s studio space. The show opens late this month. The premise was presented to the st.. more
Jul 23, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Auditions for MUCH ADO with Bard & Bourbon
This coming Friday, Bard & Bourbon will be holding auditions for its upcoming production of Much Ado About Nothing. Those familiar with the play might not necessarily be familiar with the company. The answer is yes: this is one of those drun.. more
Jun 11, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Beatrice, Benedict and SummerStage
UW-Milwaukee Theatre alumni Victoria Hudziak and Nicholas Callan Haubner play feisty, reluctant romance between Beatrice and Benedict as SummerStage opens its production of Much Ado About Nothing in early June.It’s nice to see a return to outdoo.. more
May 24, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for Much Ado Outdoors
At winter’s end, Summer Stage will be holding auditions for an upcoming summer Shakespearing. This summer, the group will be staging an outdoor production of Much Ado About Nothing in Lapham Peak State Park.The show opens on the fourth day of Ju.. more
Feb 14, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Much Ado About Nothing With Boozy Bard
Boozy Bard Productions opens the new year with a fun and informal staging of Shakespeare’s romance Much Ado About Nothing at the Best Place Tavern in the Historic Pabst Brewery. Beatrice, Benedict and beer? You bet.All the actors read the script,.. more
Jan 2, 2015 4:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Theatre Happening: American Players Theatre
American Players Theatre (APT) stages three shows in the coming weeks. Opening on June 21 is Much Ado About Nothing, a play considered to be one of Shakespeare’s best comedies. And opening on June 28 are the infamous Romeo & Juliet and Joan... more
Jun 19, 2014 9:16 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Nov. 12
Director Joss Whedon (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) sets William Shakespeare’s deathless comedy of romance as a sparring contest in a contemporary mode but without sacrificing the words. The Shakespearean dialogue sounds natural coming fro... more
Nov 13, 2013 12:16 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Toussaint
One of the best reggae albums of recent years, Black Gold was cut with a spot-on band in the Virgin Islands by the songwriter and singer Toussaint. While he can vocalize commandingly in reggae style, Toussaint also has the chops of a testif... more
Aug 13, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Greg Laswell and Cary Brothers w/ Harper Blynn
The songwriters on this double-bill are united by the self-released nature of their music and the appearance of their songs on programs like “Grey’s Anatomy.” Greg Laswell fronted the short-lived rock band Shillglen before breaking out w more
Jul 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
To Bury the Boss, Not to Praise Him
In the end, the tributes rolled in for George Steinbrenner. From Bud Selig, who as Brewers owner decried big-market advantages and as baseball commissioner wrung some revenue-sharing out of Steinbrenner’s empire. From former New York Yankee... more
Jul 21, 2010 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports 1 Comments
Much Ado About Rivals In Door County
Door Shakespeare is easily one of the most organic outdoor theatres in the state. The “stage” is actually a clearing in the woods in Bailey’s Harbor surrounded by folding chairs. Productions feature minimal set and costuming in favor of some re.. more
Jul 8, 2010 8:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers vs. Rangers
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their series against the Texas Rangers this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. home game at Miller Park. more
Jun 13, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Searching for Pleasant Valley
Pleasant Valley Inn is a hidden landmark among Milwaukee restaurants. Under various names and guises, it has operated since the 1920s from the far corner of West Allis, many blocks from the nearest main street. Many years ago farms or open ... more
Jun 1, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Twentieth-Century Woman
Wendy Wasserstein explored the changing roles of women in the 20th century with her Pulitz The Heidi Chronicles. ,Theater more
Feb 19, 2009 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater