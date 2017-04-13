Too Much Metal For One Hand
Too Much Metal for One Hand and Summerfest Team Up for Pop Up Shop
Too Much Metalfor One Hand recently announced a special pop up shop with Summerfest on thatwill take place at the Friday, April 21 Gallery Night at 6 p.m. The pop up willintroduce 12 exclusive t-shirt designs that celebrate the 50th anni.. more
Apr 13, 2017 8:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Artist and Advocate Niki Johnson Makes Milwaukee Rad
Niki Johnson is an artist and curator. She’s an advocate for dialogue and strives to get people engaged in culture happenings. You may know her from her Pope Benedict condom portrait, entitled Eggs Benedict. She’s toured the country with her work,.. more
Feb 10, 2017 4:04 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Amy O'Neill Makes Milwaukee Rad
Amy O'Neill is an artist, teacher and singer. She practices what she preaches and believes - like all great painters - that you unpack your experiences onto canvas. You know...the high art of process. O'Neill also moonlights with Milwaukee fun.. more
Oct 25, 2016 3:56 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad
Too Much Metal Fred Goes Prime Time with Packers' Coach Mike McCarthy
Fred Gillich is the quintessential Milwaukeean, a beacon of hometown pride. His t-shirt company Too Much Rock for One Hand has been producing buzz-worthy apparel that shows off Cream City pride for over a decade, and it's hard to miss Fred and his.. more
Oct 7, 2016 2:39 PM Eric Engelbart Around MKE
Too Much Attitude for Milwaukee?
Off the Cuff interviews Fred Gillich, founder of Too Much Metal For One Hand, a clothing store devoted pride in our hometown. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:20 PM Matthew J. Prigge Off the Cuff
Make Milwaukee Rad- Mr. Dye's Pies
Sep 19, 2016 2:12 PM Fred Gillich Make Milwaukee Rad 1 Comments
ESG
Given instruments by their protective mother as an alternative to the crime and drug abuse of South Bronx in the early ’80s, the teenage Scroggins sisters (Renee, Valerie, Marie and Deborah) had limited means and no musical training to spea... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Album Reviews
Issue of the Week: Republicans’ Wish List Takes Shape
Now that Republicans are in charge they’re supposedly focusing like a laser beam on creating 250,000 jobs by the end of Gov. Scott Walker’s first term.So why are the bills being circulated by state Rep. Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc) focused... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
Ching-In Chen to Read From ‘The Heart’s Traffic’
Poet and community activist Ching-In Chen is scheduled to make an appearance at Woodland Pattern Book Center Dec. 17 as part of the center’s “Redletter” reading series. Ching-In is the author of The Heart’s Traffic, an engrossing b more
Dec 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Reasons for Seeing ‘The Nutcracker’ Twice
I look forward to my second viewing of Michael Pink’s The Nutcracker with the Milwaukee Ballet. Here are some reasons:1) To see what I missed. So much goes on in Pink’s ballets that you can’t catch it all in one viewing. I ask Pink if more
Dec 8, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Around MKE 1 Comments
Who Needs More Stuffing?
I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So technically, given the time of year, I imagine I really ought to baste up a whole lot of blather about all kinds of stuff I’m thankful for, through which you’re suppo more
Nov 25, 2010 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake