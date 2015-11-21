Muddy Waters
Poetry and Clarinets with Absinthe On The Side
Blues fans arefamiliar with Muddy Water’s 1969 album “Fathers and Sons,” which pairs Muddyand his longtime piano man Otis Span with a younger generation of bluesmen likeMike Bloomfield, who spent his teenage years studying at Muddy’s .. more
Nov 21, 2015 Tyler Friedman
Pioneers of the Blues Revival (University of Illinois Press), by Steve Cushing
Blues is taken for granted nowadays as bedrock of the musical landscape, but in the 1950s scarcely anyone outside of African American communities knew what it was, or thought the blues was anything more than a down day or a flavor in jazz.... more
Jul 29, 2014 David Luhrssen
Back to the Blues
Every generation numbers a minority of kids looking for music in less obvious places. In 1970, blues was often that place. In that year, a quartet of Whitefish Bay High School students formed the Stone Cohen Blues Band more
Jan 14, 2013 David Luhrssen
Buddy Guy's Dazzling 'My Story'
Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more
Jun 19, 2012 Martin Jack Rosenblum
Howard Wiley & The Angola Project
The young San Francisco saxophonist Howard Wiley continues to explore the seminal significance of the Angola Prison Farm, the Louisiana prison camp where African Americans such as Leadbelly and other bluesmen and vernacular musicians were i... more
Sep 20, 2010 David Luhrssen