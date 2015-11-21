RSS

Muddy Waters

Blues fans arefamiliar with Muddy Water’s 1969 album “Fathers and Sons,” which pairs Muddyand his longtime piano man Otis Span with a younger generation of bluesmen likeMike Bloomfield, who spent his teenage years studying at Muddy’s .. more

Nov 21, 2015 9:45 PM Around MKE

Blues is taken for granted nowadays as bedrock of the musical landscape, but in the 1950s scarcely anyone outside of African American communities knew what it was, or thought the blues was anything more than a down day or a flavor in jazz.... more

Jul 29, 2014 11:41 PM Books

Every generation numbers a minority of kids looking for music in less obvious places. In 1970, blues was often that place. In that year, a quartet of Whitefish Bay High School students formed the Stone Cohen Blues Band more

Jan 14, 2013 4:21 PM Local Music

Buddy Guy and co-author David Ritz have come up with a dazzling book, rife with details about people, guitars and historically significant musical events. When I Left Home: My Story (Da Capo) will enthrall Guy's fans as well... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Books

The young San Francisco saxophonist Howard Wiley continues to explore the seminal significance of the Angola Prison Farm, the Louisiana prison camp where African Americans such as Leadbelly and other bluesmen and vernacular musicians were i... more

Sep 20, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

