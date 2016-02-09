Multi Story Theatre Company
Individual Freedoms in a Communal Framework
Invited to UW-Milwaukee by theatre education lecturer Ralph Janes, the UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company will perform the physical devised piece, The Me Show on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall. more
Feb 9, 2016 9:57 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Dual Political Stories with the Me Show at UWM
UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company comes to UWM this month for a performance of The Me Show. It’s two people with a multimedia set-up. Gill Nathanson and Bill Buffery are two performers performing two stories that weave around each other. One.. more
Feb 1, 2016 4:24 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
