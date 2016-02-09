RSS

Multi Story Theatre Company

themeshow.jpg.jpe

www.psoacal.uwm.edu

Invited to UW-Milwaukee by theatre education lecturer Ralph Janes, the UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company will perform the physical devised piece, The Me Show on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 7:30 p.m. in the Music Recital Hall. more

Feb 9, 2016 9:57 AM Theater

children.jpg.jpe

Judit Kocsar

UK’s Multi Story Theatre Company comes to UWM this month for a performance of The Me Show. It’s two people with a multimedia set-up.  Gill Nathanson and Bill Buffery are two performers performing two stories that weave around each other. One.. more

Feb 1, 2016 4:24 PM Theater

blogimage12456.jpe

BABIES, IRON MAN 2, FROZEN, GET HIM TO THE GREEK, MICMACS, COCO CHANEL AND IGOR STRAVINSKY, SCRUBS: Season Nine, SOUTH PARK: A LITTLE BOX OF BUTTERS, PREY, SUPERMAN/BATMAN: APOCALYPSE, THE THIN RED LINE, more

Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES