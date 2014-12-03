RSS

Mumford & Sons

Singer-guitarist Christian Lopez is fronting the Christian Lopez Band, a folksy rock group out of West Virginia that recently released its debut EP, Pilot. more

Dec 3, 2014 2:59 PM Album Reviews

Comedians and musicians helped Amnesty International reach the masses with its mission to free political prisoners. For its 50th anniversary show, shot live at Radio City Music Hall, Amnesty recruited Coldplay and Mumford & Sons but focused... more

Feb 18, 2014 8:49 PM Home Movies

mumford.jpg.jpe

Jun 24, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage5685.jpe

London's crossover folk-rock ensemble Mumford & Sons will make their first Milwaukee appearance on Saturday, Oct. 30 at the Pabst Theater, the venue announced this morning. The hard-strumming quartet is touring behind the American release of its 2.. more

Aug 9, 2010 3:30 PM On Music

blogimage9367.jpe

Willis Barnstone, an Indiana Universitycomparative literature professor, comes to the Bib The RestoredNew Testament: A New Translation with Commentary, Including the Gnostic Gospe ,Books more

Dec 29, 2009 12:00 AM Books

blogimage5685.jpe

Every Milwaukeean over a certain age remembers Albert the Alley Cat, the loquacious puppet Television History: The Analog Years ,Books more

Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES