Mummies: Secrets Of The Pharaohs

smithprohibition.jpg.jpe

It was a freezing late October night in 1923 in Milwaukee,with a steady breeze blowing the frigid air above Lake Michigan across theharbor and towards the mainland. Hidden in the darkness, just inside thebreakwater wall, was a pair of U... more

May 22, 2017 2:55 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

filmlalaland.jpg.jpe

The Golden Globes split itdown the middle: the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gave its Best MotionPicture trophy to Moonlight and to La La Land . Of course, the Globes havealways done at least one thing smarter than the Osc.. more

Feb 23, 2017 4:31 PM I Hate Hollywood

mkegolfcourse.jpg.jpe

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-fifties thisweekend in and around Milwaukee. Because of this, the Milwaukee County ParksDepartment has decided give us a chance to break out the clubs a little earlythis year and open up two gol.. more

Feb 15, 2017 8:33 PM Around MKE

brewersnumbers.jpg.jpe

Last week at Brew Crew Confidential, we took a look at the franchise’smost revered uniform numbers. This week, let’s continue with thetrend by reviewing some of the other uni numbers – 73 other numbers, to beexact – that the team has issue.. more

Feb 7, 2017 4:37 PM Brew Crew Confidential

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're reconsidering some long-held assumptions about social media. In a recent piece for The Guardian, writer L.. more

Jan 5, 2017 7:49 PM On Music

showmanofthescreen.jpg.jpe

JosephLevine was a motion picture producer-hustler from central casting. Afulminating pear-shaped little man with an irritable temperament, he was alwayscutting deals, laying a track record that included everything from Grad.. more

Dec 7, 2016 5:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

curtains_amidsummernightsdreammilwaukeeyouththeatre.jpg.jpe

The story of four young lovers becomes the story of four really young lovers as Milwaukee Youth Theatre present A Midsummer Night’s Dream next month. Staged just in time for the days leading-in to Valentine’s Day, the youth theatre company will be.. more

Jan 19, 2015 4:20 PM Theater

curtains_shekillsmonsters_facebook.jpg.jpe

She Kills Monsters - UWM New Directions Series / via Facebook

At year’s end, I’m looking forward to the next couple of months. There are few shows I’m looking forward to more than the UWM Theatre production of She Kills Monsters. Written by Gen X playwright Qui Nguyen, the story’s premise seems to be kind of.. more

Dec 30, 2014 11:00 AM Theater

aroundmke_holidayevents.jpg.jpe

Here is your final installment for holiday activities going on in the area!Wednesday, Dec. 31ThinkstockSplash Studio’s ‘Plastered with Plaster’Plaster, drink, paint and dance underneath black lights; check out John Kowalczyk’s newest plaster .. more

Dec 26, 2014 1:00 PM Around MKE

One man's trashis another man's...art supplies?"EasilyDiscarded," presented by CultureJam MKE and Live Artists Studio, is aone-night only art event in which twenty-five local artists will challenge "dominantnotions of th.. more

Nov 18, 2014 1:13 AM Visual Arts

PinkBanana Theatre Co. recently announceda call for scripts for its next One Acts program. The title of their 11thshorts show is Issue #11: SUPERHEROES! Kind of a challengingtopic for a small-budget shorts program, but this could get interesti.. more

Nov 15, 2014 9:09 AM Theater 1 Comments

blogimage14236.jpe

Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures more

Mar 22, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

