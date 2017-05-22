Mummies: Secrets Of The Pharaohs
Lake Michigan Beer Runners: A Prohibition Story
It was a freezing late October night in 1923 in Milwaukee,with a steady breeze blowing the frigid air above Lake Michigan across theharbor and towards the mainland. Hidden in the darkness, just inside thebreakwater wall, was a pair of U... more
May 22, 2017 2:55 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Oscar Predictions
The Golden Globes split itdown the middle: the Hollywood Foreign Press Association gave its Best MotionPicture trophy to Moonlight and to La La Land . Of course, the Globes havealways done at least one thing smarter than the Osc.. more
Feb 23, 2017 4:31 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
You Can Take Advantage of Some Rare February Golf this Weekend
Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-fifties thisweekend in and around Milwaukee. Because of this, the Milwaukee County ParksDepartment has decided give us a chance to break out the clubs a little earlythis year and open up two gol.. more
Feb 15, 2017 8:33 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Brewers by the Numbers: A Look at the Crew’s Uniform Digit History
Last week at Brew Crew Confidential, we took a look at the franchise’smost revered uniform numbers. This week, let’s continue with thetrend by reviewing some of the other uni numbers – 73 other numbers, to beexact – that the team has issue.. more
Feb 7, 2017 4:37 PM Matthew J. Prigge Brew Crew Confidential
This Week on The Disclaimer: Is Social Media Making the World Worse?
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of conversation with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're reconsidering some long-held assumptions about social media. In a recent piece for The Guardian, writer L.. more
Jan 5, 2017 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
‘Showman of the Screen’
JosephLevine was a motion picture producer-hustler from central casting. Afulminating pear-shaped little man with an irritable temperament, he was alwayscutting deals, laying a track record that included everything from Grad.. more
Dec 7, 2016 5:38 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee Youth Theatre presents A Midsummer Night’s Dream
The story of four young lovers becomes the story of four really young lovers as Milwaukee Youth Theatre present A Midsummer Night’s Dream next month. Staged just in time for the days leading-in to Valentine’s Day, the youth theatre company will be.. more
Jan 19, 2015 4:20 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
She Kills Monsters In February
At year’s end, I’m looking forward to the next couple of months. There are few shows I’m looking forward to more than the UWM Theatre production of She Kills Monsters. Written by Gen X playwright Qui Nguyen, the story’s premise seems to be kind of.. more
Dec 30, 2014 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Holiday Happenings
Here is your final installment for holiday activities going on in the area!Wednesday, Dec. 31ThinkstockSplash Studio’s ‘Plastered with Plaster’Plaster, drink, paint and dance underneath black lights; check out John Kowalczyk’s newest plaster .. more
Dec 26, 2014 1:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
CultureJam MKE Presents "Easily Discarded"
One man's trashis another man's...art supplies?"EasilyDiscarded," presented by CultureJam MKE and Live Artists Studio, is aone-night only art event in which twenty-five local artists will challenge "dominantnotions of th.. more
Nov 18, 2014 1:13 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Call For Scripts For Pink Banana One Acts
PinkBanana Theatre Co. recently announceda call for scripts for its next One Acts program. The title of their 11thshorts show is Issue #11: SUPERHEROES! Kind of a challengingtopic for a small-budget shorts program, but this could get interesti.. more
Nov 15, 2014 9:09 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures more
Mar 22, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures more
Mar 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for decidedly no... more
Mar 1, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures more
Feb 28, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
Jan 9, 2011 12:00 AM Stephanie Felchner Today in Milwaukee
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
Jan 6, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs
Researching Egyptian pharaohs is genuinely dangerous work that takes archaeologists to unforgiving desert climates and treacherous tombs, and pits them against thieves who want to get their own hands on historical treasures for more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee