Mummies Of The World

hannah.jpg.jpe

There has been a lot of pollution dumped into Lake Michiganover the years, but one surprising such incident occurred in 1975, when one ofthe worst oil spills to ever occur on the Great Lakes fouled a huge stretch ofwater just off the sho.. more

Jul 24, 2017 3:15 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

wisconsinave.jpg.jpe

Every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. until Oct. 18, the MilwaukeeArt Museum will be giving narrated trolley tours as part of Sculpture Milwaukee.The 60 min tours will start at the Museum’s main entranceand go down Wisconsin Avenue where the sc.. more

Jul 13, 2017 8:45 PM Around MKE

samelliottthehero.jpg.jpe

“Lone Star BBQ—The PerfectPartner for Your Chicken," Lee Hayden insists. A movie star in the 1970s, Lee(Sam Elliott) is reduced to doing voice work for commercials. He keeps impatience in check when the unseen producer asks .. more

Jul 5, 2017 4:38 PM I Hate Hollywood

vgad_pressurecast 182.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

May 22, 2017 2:42 PM Video Games are Dumb

katy perry.jpg.jpe

Katy Perry

One of the great monoliths of 2010s pop radio, Katy Perry will release her latest album Witness on June 9, then launch a major tour, which will include a stop of Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center on Monday, Dec. 4. Tickets for the concert go o.. more

May 15, 2017 1:56 PM On Music

12n-up-next_orig.jpg.jpe

“If music be the food of love, play on.”And in this case I believe he’s referring to a recording Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long" from 1983. This weekend Voice Found Repertory stages a production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night that is immers.. more

May 12, 2017 12:00 PM Theater

vgad_pressurecast 177.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Apr 18, 2017 2:02 PM Video Games are Dumb

One of Milwaukee's most popular summer concert series, Jazz in the Park will return to Cathedral Square Park for its 26th year in June, with a lineup heavy on Milwaukee favorites like Extra Crispy Brass Band, Christopher's Project, Streetlife and .. more

Mar 9, 2017 4:09 PM On Music 1 Comments

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to a radio practice that has us scratching our heads. If you've listened to V100.7 at all over the las.. more

Mar 2, 2017 6:48 PM On Music

fiveoclocksteak.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse was recently named thenumber one steakhouse in Wisconsin by Tasting Table, a renowned culinarywebsite and newsletter. The ranking puts Five O’Clock in esteemed company withBrooklyn’s famous Peter Luger.. more

Feb 23, 2017 9:33 PM Around MKE

blogimage14970.jpe

Ancient Egypt wasn't the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more

May 30, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage14943.jpe

