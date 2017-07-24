Mummies Of The World
The Great Milwaukee Oil Spill of 1975: When 60,000 Gallons Were Dumped in Milwaukee Bay
There has been a lot of pollution dumped into Lake Michiganover the years, but one surprising such incident occurred in 1975, when one ofthe worst oil spills to ever occur on the Great Lakes fouled a huge stretch ofwater just off the sho.. more
Jul 24, 2017 3:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Milwaukee Art Museum Offering Weekly Tours of Sculpture Milwaukee Installation
Every Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. until Oct. 18, the MilwaukeeArt Museum will be giving narrated trolley tours as part of Sculpture Milwaukee.The 60 min tours will start at the Museum’s main entranceand go down Wisconsin Avenue where the sc.. more
Jul 13, 2017 8:45 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE
Sam Elliott is 'The Hero'
“Lone Star BBQ—The PerfectPartner for Your Chicken," Lee Hayden insists. A movie star in the 1970s, Lee(Sam Elliott) is reduced to doing voice work for commercials. He keeps impatience in check when the unseen producer asks .. more
Jul 5, 2017 4:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
PressureCast: Destiny 2 Looks Great…Sounds Terrible (Episode One-Hundred-Eighty-Two)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
May 22, 2017 2:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Katy Perry Will Headline the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Dec. 4
One of the great monoliths of 2010s pop radio, Katy Perry will release her latest album Witness on June 9, then launch a major tour, which will include a stop of Milwaukee's BMO Harris Bradley Center on Monday, Dec. 4. Tickets for the concert go o.. more
May 15, 2017 1:56 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
An '80s Pop Twelfth Night with Voices Found
“If music be the food of love, play on.”And in this case I believe he’s referring to a recording Lionel Ritchie's "All Night Long" from 1983. This weekend Voice Found Repertory stages a production of Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night that is immers.. more
May 12, 2017 12:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
PressureCast: How The Xbox Scorpio is Already Winning (Episode One-Hundred-Seventy-Seven)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Apr 18, 2017 2:02 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
Here's Milwaukee's 2017 Jazz in the Park Schedule
One of Milwaukee's most popular summer concert series, Jazz in the Park will return to Cathedral Square Park for its 26th year in June, with a lineup heavy on Milwaukee favorites like Extra Crispy Brass Band, Christopher's Project, Streetlife and .. more
Mar 9, 2017 4:09 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: This is Why People Hate Commercial Radio
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we turn our attention to a radio practice that has us scratching our heads. If you've listened to V100.7 at all over the las.. more
Mar 2, 2017 6:48 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Five O’Clock Steakhouse Named Wisconsin’s Best by Tasting Table
Milwaukee’s Five O’Clock Steakhouse was recently named thenumber one steakhouse in Wisconsin by Tasting Table, a renowned culinarywebsite and newsletter. The ranking puts Five O’Clock in esteemed company withBrooklyn’s famous Peter Luger.. more
Feb 23, 2017 9:33 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Mummies of the World
Ancient Egypt wasn't the only culture to mummify its dead. Cultures in Asia and South America also produced mummies, and mummified corpses preserved unintentionally by natural means have been discovered throughout Europe. more
May 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
