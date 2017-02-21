Municipal Court
Hey Wisconsin: Vote!
In case you missed it, today is Election Day for the primaryraces for nonpartisan offices. Here’s what you need to know:Polls are open until 8 p.m. You can find your polling place,voter registration info and sample ballot at MyVoteWi.gov. You .. more
Feb 21, 2017 3:45 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Four-Way Race for Municipal Court Judge
The Feb. 21 primary ballot includes a four-way race for Milwaukee Municipal Court Branch 1. Judge Valarie Hill faces three attorneys: William Crowley, Kail Decker and Brian Michel. more
Feb 7, 2017 2:14 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Some Relief for Those with Milwaukee Municipal Court Warrants
The next “Warrant Withdrawal Wednesdays” events will be held Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Municipal Court, 951 N. James Lovell St., from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m. more
Nov 8, 2016 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Milwaukee Considers Decriminalizing Marijuana
Two Milwaukee aldermen, Ashanti Hamilton and Nik Kovac, propose to decriminalize small-scale marijuana possession as a way to reduce Milwaukee’s racial disparities. more
Dec 9, 2014 10:28 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 42 Comments
Testa Rosa w/ Clean Hands and Ian Link Sings
Late last year the Milwaukee alt-pop group Testa Rosa followed up their dreamy 2007 self-titled debut with a sophomore album, II , that’s even prettier and catchier, building on the influences of ’90s groups like Throwing Muses and more
Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee