Murder Ballad

Thisweek finds a new musical appearing at the Tenth Street Theatre. Originallydebuting last year in New York, Julia Jordan and Juliana Nash’s MurderBallad is described as “a sexy, explosive, new rock musical,” thatexplores complications of .. more

Oct 30, 2014 6:00 AM Theater

That history is written by the victorious is a truism repeated so many times that its veracity is unquestioned. But one need only browse the books, films and songs about American outlaws such as Jesse James, Cole Younger, more

Mar 28, 2013 5:18 PM Books

Within hours after the car bomb fizzled in Times Square, the nonstop noise resumed on FOX News and talk radio, warning that the Barack Obama administration is failing to protect us. Evidently, the president and his aides don't say "terror" ... more

May 11, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

