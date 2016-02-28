Murder Castle: The Chronicle Of
Death of a Salesman in Germantown
I’d like to see Death of a Salesman done in rotating rep. with David Mamet’s Glengarry Glen Ross. It wouldn’t be all that difficult to get the same actors in both plays at the same time. The two are really interesting analyses of the cultu.. more
Feb 28, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
White Castle Journey
Itstarted out as a joke. Valentine's Day dinner at White Castle? With table-sideservice. It was so wonderfully kitschy, kind of sweet, really that – we had todo it. "Really?" AJ asked me. "Definitely!" Ienthusiastically retorted. With that, ou.. more
Feb 22, 2016 9:23 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
From Records to Restaurants, Thiensville has it All
Thiensville may not be as showy as Mequon or as full of fests as neighboring Cedarburg, but it is a town deserving of a shout-out. For one thing, there is Stardust Records & Collectibles. For vinyl-philes, this is a must-stop collector's paradise.. more
Feb 1, 2016 7:27 PM Colleen DuVall Off the Beaten Path
Woman Who Challenged the System
Everynow and then, a book can change the way we think about the past. IndependentStardom: Freelance Women in the Hollywood Studio System (published byUniversity of Texas Press) tells a story that can shift perspectives on how.. more
Jan 29, 2016 2:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
No Dice Improv Next Month
Once again next month James Boland GMs another evening of improv comedy/fantasy role-playing hybrid as he and a party of Milwaukee improv comics present No Dice: Improvised DnD. It’s the classic paper-and-dice role-playing game without th.. more
Jan 29, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Comedy
Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H.H. Holmes (SOLD OUT)
Following past plays about Dracula and Jack the Ripper, the Alchemist Theatre continues its tradition of October horror shows based on late 19th century villains this week as it opens a brand new play about Herman Mudgett, aka more
Oct 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
