Bathed in the shadows of relative obscurity, local shows can be successful in a variety of different ways. There are quite a few different signs of success in local theatre. Nothing quite says it like a sold-out show.An entire run of a show bei.. more
Oct 19, 2010 12:34 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The only new theatre show of the weekend welcomes a full-weekend of sell-out audiences. Alchemist Theatre’s Murder Castle: The Chronicle of H. H. Holmes opened a five-week run last night.All performances begin at 7:30 pm. The Alchemist website .. more
Oct 9, 2010 12:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The month settles-down a bit this week with only a couple of shows opening this week. Honestly, they could not possibly be much different. Here’s a look:Opening OCTOBER 7th MURDER CASTLE: THE CHRONICLES OF H.H. HOLMESThe Alchemist Theatre c.. more
Oct 4, 2010 5:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Springtimeis in the air—at least when the sleet, snow and finally stop—and springrolls are a specialty at Mai Thai, a Thai restaurant that opened lastyear at 1230 E. Brady St. There spring,Dining Out more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
The use of multiple narratives has a history reaching back to the European epistolary work Mudbound ,Books more
Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
Charles Busch's cult comic-drama Die, Mommie, Die! is a tribute to the aging film divas of the 1960s, with humor that comes from its sheer campy style. The play will be the final Spiral Theatre production in Milwaukee before the company mov... more
Mar 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments