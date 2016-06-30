The Murder Mystery Co.
Masque, Murder, Mystery
It’s not murder incorporated. It is a company, though: The Murder Mystery Co. The group stages murders for people to enjoy. Naturally the murders don’t actually happen. (That’s what makes it theater.) The company gets hired to do a number of diffe.. more
Jun 30, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Classy Murder Mystery at the Astor Hotel
The Murder Mystery Co. will be staging an interactive whodunnit this month at The Astor Hotel. The historic ’20s hotel’s ballroom will serve as the venue for the company’s interactive show The Best Laid Plans on Oct. 23. Yes, it’s another mur.. more
Oct 13, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Laurel and Hardy
The Milwaukee Rep produces the U.S. premiere of Laurel and Hardy , Tom McGrath’s tribute to the comedy team from the Golden Age of cinema. McGrath’s script envisions a meeting between Laurel and Hardy in the afterlife. The two more
Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sunset Playhouse Tries On Steve Martin’s ‘Underpants’
Carl Sternheim’s 1910 play Die Hose was a clever social satire, but it might have been forgotten to history were it not for the contemporary work of erudite comedian Steve Martin. The author of the books Cruel Shoes, Pure Drivel and Shopgir... more
Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments