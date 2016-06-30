RSS

The Murder Mystery Co.

It’s not murder incorporated. It is a company, though: The Murder Mystery Co. The group stages murders for people to enjoy. Naturally the murders don’t actually happen. (That’s what makes it theater.) The company gets hired to do a number of diffe.. more

Jun 30, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

The Murder Mystery Co. will be staging an interactive whodunnit this month at The Astor Hotel. The historic ’20s hotel’s ballroom will serve as the venue for the company’s interactive show The Best Laid Plans on Oct. 23. Yes, it’s another mur.. more

Oct 13, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Rep produces the U.S. premiere of Laurel and Hardy , Tom McGrath’s tribute to the comedy team from the Golden Age of cinema. McGrath’s script envisions a meeting between Laurel and Hardy in the afterlife. The two more

Nov 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Carl Sternheim’s 1910 play Die Hose was a clever social satire, but it might have been forgotten to history were it not for the contemporary work of erudite comedian Steve Martin. The author of the books Cruel Shoes, Pure Drivel and Shopgir... more

Sep 7, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

