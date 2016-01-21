Murder
Death by Design for Murder
If I ever find myself in a party at a stately, old home I’m going to have to assume that someone is going to get murdered. I’m going to have to assume that I’m going to be a suspect. I’m going to have to assume that it will all work itself o.. more
Jan 21, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Murder Mystery Fundraiser for Sunset Playhouse
Notevery fundraiser raises money for a theatre company like the SunsetPlayhouse. Not every theatre company fundraiser is a murder mystery party.Not every murder mystery party allows one an opportunity to meet tycoon DonaldTrumpet. So consider .. more
Jul 28, 2014 9:20 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Allure of the Streets
Twisted, a new book by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist James E. Causey, is the sequel to his 2011 release The Twist. Both stories center around the young journalist Travon Brown and his struggle to make sense of an urban more
Apr 29, 2013 4:33 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Film Clips: April 18
Jim Grant (Robert Redford) is a successful activist attorney who drives his daughter to her suburban grade school in a Volvo station wagon. But the secrets he’s concealed for decades begin to surface when the FBI finally busts more
Apr 18, 2013 4:09 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Anatomy of a Moment
Puerto Rico-born Craig Wright is probably best known as a television writer. The man who created “Dirty Sexy Money” has a Masters of Divinity degree from United Theological Seminary and is also a playwright. His dark more
Mar 18, 2013 4:24 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Prairie Wolves
Tragically, shootings in small town America have become all too frequent. Author Thomas Maltman chronicles one community’s reaction to a deadly shooting in his new book Little Wolves. This meditation on violence centers more
Jan 17, 2013 4:18 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Magical Prague
When graduate student Sarah Weston lands a summer job in Prague, she knows she’ll have an adventure, but she is in no way prepared for the fantastical experience that unfolds. Magnus Flyte’s novel, City of Dark Magic, follows more
Jan 10, 2013 11:10 AM Jenni Herrick Books
‘Building Taliesin’ Shares New Insights
"Taliesin is a house in three acts," declares the preface of Building Taliesin: Frank Lloyd Wright's Home of Love and Loss, a new book by Madison journalist Ron McCrea that tells the fascinating story of this famous residence more
Nov 19, 2012 6:50 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Murder in Wauwatosa: The Mysterious Death of Buddy Schumacher (History Press), by Paul Hoffman
A murder in Wauwatosa would raise brows even today, but it was even more shocking in 1925, when 8-year-old Buddy Schumacher disappeared while playing with friends on a summer day. Mysteriously, his body turned... more
Sep 20, 2012 1:26 PM David Luhrssen Books
'Building Taliesin' Examines Home Before the Fire
The 1914 fire that consumed portions of Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin compound along with seven lives may have been sparked by racism. The servant who set the blaze and attacked the houseguests with a hatchet, Julian Carlton... more
Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Dinner On The Farm with Dracula
In what might be one of the more interesting theatrical options for the Halloween season, Old World Wisconsin is staging a production of Seven Dietz's Dracula. The idea of having the historic, rural outdoor museum house a dramatic presentation .. more
Oct 5, 2011 8:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Danceworks Explores ‘Lying’ in Powerful Performance
Lying is the title and loose premise for a collection of new dances by members of Danceworks Performance Company and guest choreographer Amii LeGendre. LeGendre’s piece begins with dancer Kelly Anderson playfully accosting the audience with... more
Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Discounting Lives
Apparently, Milwaukee cityofficials want to assure the majority of citizens that they have littlereason to worry about becoming victims of homicide. But by putting outbiased or misleading statistics, ,Taking Liberties more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
Barack Obama
After seeing Barack speak in Milwaukee the other day, I must say that its tough not to jump on the Obama bandwagon. For the little I do know about the candidates, one thing I have come to find is that the thing that attracts me to Obama is his abi.. more
Feb 17, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Got Murder? The Shocking Story of Wisconsin's Notorious Killers
Yearsbefore Jeffrey Dahmer, many in Wisconsin wondered if the state hadn’tnurtured Got Murder? ,Books more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books