RSS

Murder

death-by-design-2016-1.jpg.jpe

Ross Zentner Photography

If I ever find myself in a party at a stately, old home I’m going to have to assume that someone is going to get murdered. I’m going to have to assume that I’m going to be a suspect. I’m going to have to assume that it will all work itself o.. more

Jan 21, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

murder.jpg.jpe

Notevery fundraiser raises money for a theatre company like the SunsetPlayhouse. Not every theatre company fundraiser is a murder mystery party.Not every murder mystery party allows one an opportunity to meet tycoon DonaldTrumpet. So consider .. more

Jul 28, 2014 9:20 AM Theater

Twisted, a new book by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columnist James E. Causey, is the sequel to his 2011 release The Twist. Both stories center around the young journalist Travon Brown and his struggle to make sense of an urban more

Apr 29, 2013 4:33 PM Books

Jim Grant (Robert Redford) is a successful activist attorney who drives his daughter to her suburban grade school in a Volvo station wagon. But the secrets he’s concealed for decades begin to surface when the FBI finally busts more

Apr 18, 2013 4:09 PM Film Clips

Puerto Rico-born Craig Wright is probably best known as a television writer. The man who created “Dirty Sexy Money” has a Masters of Divinity degree from United Theological Seminary and is also a playwright. His dark more

Mar 18, 2013 4:24 PM Theater

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Tragically, shootings in small town America have become all too frequent. Author Thomas Maltman chronicles one community’s reaction to a deadly shooting in his new book Little Wolves. This meditation on violence centers more

Jan 17, 2013 4:18 PM Books

bookrev_magnus.jpg.jpe

When graduate student Sarah Weston lands a summer job in Prague, she knows she’ll have an adventure, but she is in no way prepared for the fantastical experience that unfolds. Magnus Flyte’s novel, City of Dark Magic, follows more

Jan 10, 2013 11:10 AM Books

bookprev.jpg.jpe

"Taliesin is a house in three acts," declares the preface of Building Taliesin: Frank Lloyd Wright's Home of Love and Loss, a new book by Madison journalist Ron McCrea that tells the fascinating story of this famous residence more

Nov 19, 2012 6:50 PM Books

murder.jpg.jpe

A murder in Wauwatosa would raise brows even today, but it was even more shocking in 1925, when 8-year-old Buddy Schumacher disappeared while playing with friends on a summer day. Mysteriously, his body turned... more

Sep 20, 2012 1:26 PM Books

blogimage19493.jpe

The 1914 fire that consumed portions of Frank Lloyd Wright's Taliesin compound along with seven lives may have been sparked by racism. The servant who set the blaze and attacked the houseguests with a hatchet, Julian Carlton... more

Aug 6, 2012 12:00 AM Books

In what might be one of the more interesting theatrical options for the Halloween season, Old World Wisconsin is staging a production of Seven Dietz's Dracula. The idea of having the historic, rural outdoor museum house a dramatic presentation .. more

Oct 5, 2011 8:21 PM Theater

blogimage12416.jpe

Lying is the title and loose premise for a collection of new dances by members of Danceworks Performance Company and guest choreographer Amii LeGendre. LeGendre’s piece begins with dancer Kelly Anderson playfully accosting the audience with... more

Oct 6, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Apparently, Milwaukee cityofficials want to assure the majority of citizens that they have littlereason to worry about becoming victims of homicide. But by putting outbiased or misleading statistics, ,Taking Liberties more

Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

blogimage536.jpe

After seeing Barack speak in Milwaukee the other day, I must say that its tough not to jump on the Obama bandwagon. For the little I do know about the candidates, one thing I have come to find is that the thing that attracts me to Obama is his abi.. more

Feb 17, 2008 5:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage536.jpe

Yearsbefore Jeffrey Dahmer, many in Wisconsin wondered if the state hadn’tnurtured Got Murder? ,Books more

Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES