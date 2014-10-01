Muse
The Wood Brothers Mix It Up
Before brothers Oliver and Chris Wood started their own group, The Wood Brothers, nearly a decade ago, they each had already pursued long and markedly different more
Oct 1, 2014 2:14 AM Alan Sculley Music Feature
'An Iliad’ for All Time
The Iliad is one of the oldest stories still being told. It’s not so much a pillar of world literature as a living trunk that continues to grow branches. The latest offshoot, An Iliad, is the Obie-winning adaptation by Lisa Peterson and Den... more
Mar 5, 2014 3:15 PM David Luhrssen Theater
Muse and Passion Pit @ The Bradley Center, Oct. 6
The British alternative rock trio Musewho have emerged over recent albums as a sort of Rush for the Radiohead, modern-rock generationwill headline an Oct. 6 show at the Bradley Center, the venue announced this morning. Tickets go on sale Saturday,.. more
Apr 19, 2010 1:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Above the Rim?
Jan 19, 2009 12:00 AM Jim Cryns More Sports 1 Comments