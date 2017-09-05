Museum Of Wisconsin Art
Art Museums in the 21st Century
As the 21st century accelerates into the future art museums, whose traditional mission has been to preserve the past, obliged to keep abreast? And, if yes, how do they achieve this without diminishing their core objective? more
Sep 5, 2017 3:28 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature
'Romano Johnson: The Glitterati' at the Museum of Wisconsin Art
“Romano Johnson: The Glitterati" will be displayed at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, Aug. 26-Nov. 5. “Men of Metal," a sculptural exhibit featuring work by father and son Frank and Bruce Niemi, will be on display at the Kenosha Public M... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:44 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
If You Got It, Flirt It
Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about revenge flirting. Exciting upcoming events include Whatever Happened to Baby Jane at Off the Wall Theatre, Aug. 16-27; Fashion 411 at MOWA with Bjorn Nasett and Jordan Dechambre, Aug. ... more
Aug 15, 2017 2:32 PM Ruthie Dear Ruthie
A Long History in Wisconsin
An Off the Cuff interview with sculptor and Museum of Wisconsin Art preparatory, August Edward Peter about his past projects and current interests. more
Aug 8, 2017 1:08 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Off the Cuff
Museum of Wisconsin Art Goes ‘Hyperphotographic’
The Museum of Wisconsin Art hosts a major exhibition called “Hyperphotographic" which shows now through May 21. It contains often similarly themed photographs by Tom Bamberger, who has donated 400 of his prints to the museum. more
Apr 18, 2017 2:50 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Don't Overlook Milwaukee's 'Little' Museums
Milwaukee has many great and well-known museums, but the city holds other venues dedicated to preserving aspects of our past, too. Here are a few of the lesser-known ones, including a pair of digital museums that dream of becoming brick and... more
Apr 11, 2017 12:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff City Guide
The Meaning of ‘Hyperphotographic’ at Museum of Wisconsin Art
The Museum of Wisconsin Art features “Tom Bamberger: Hyperphotographic" (March 25-May 21), the first exhibition to be given the run of its three changing exhibition spaces of the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Alverno College offers a Spirit F... more
Mar 21, 2017 2:41 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Journeys, Landscapes and Bob Dylan at Museum of Wisconsin Art
Skye’s “Shakespeare in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan" runs through March 5; and Shane McAdams’ “The Accidental Landscape" and Charles ... more
Feb 14, 2017 2:54 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Landscapes and Lyrics in Three New Exhibitions at MOWA
Three new exhibitions, including “Charles Thwaites: An American Journey,” open this week at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Meanwhile, other events take place at the Cedarburg Art Museum, Riviera Park in Lake Geneva and at the Lynden Sculpt... more
Jan 24, 2017 2:03 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
A Quick Glance at West Bend, the 'City of Sculptures'
The West Bend Friends of Sculpture has brought dozens of fascinating three-dimensional artworks to its titular community. more
Dec 6, 2016 4:07 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Our Brother’s Keeper?
The Museum of Wisconsin art displays “David Lenz: People on the Periphery” through Jan. 8, 2017. The photorealist retrospective asks us to look beyond ourselves, and consider what divides us. more
Nov 1, 2016 1:52 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
The Subversive Art of Portrait Painting
“David Lenz: People on the Periphery” runs at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend, through Jan. 8, 2017. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:59 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
‘Wence and Sandra Martinez: Woven Together’
Through Nov. 6 the Museum of Wisconsin Art displays “Wence and Sandra Martinez: Woven Together, a collection of Wence’s rugs alongside Sandra’s artwork in the State Gallery. more
Aug 16, 2016 2:07 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Museum of Wisconsin Art Meets Milwaukee’s Beer Barons
“Art on Tap: Early Wisconsin Brewery Art and Advertising” (July 9-Sept. 25) at the Museum of Wisconsin Art celebrates the iconography of Wisconsin’s early beer barons. The exhibition kicks off with an opening party on Saturday, July 16 w... more
Jul 5, 2016 2:23 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Destination Washington County
Washington County is just around the bend—West Bend, to name one city located there. What’s waiting there besides Slinger Speedway? Why there are Holy Hill, Glacier Hills County Park, Wally & Bee’s Last Stop Resort, Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub,... more
May 17, 2016 4:50 PM Colleen DuVall Summer Guide 1 Comments
In Praise of Analog Photography
In “Mirrors and Leaves,” from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Port Washington’s Gallery 224 (224 E. Main St.), Vietnamese artist Binh Danh will give a presentation on his use of analog photographic processes. more
May 10, 2016 3:22 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Leon Travanti’s Long and Winding Road
The Museum of Wisconsin Art’s Saint John’s On The Lake branch will show world traveler and retired arts educator Leon Travanti’s “Reflections on the Silk Road” through July 13. more
Apr 26, 2016 4:11 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Wisconsin Artists Biennial/Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council
Viewers can double their pleasure when two of Wisconsin’s oldest art organizations (Wisconsin Visual Artists and Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council) exhibit their works at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) in West Bend, now through March 27... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:23 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Five Leap Day Happenings in Milwaukee
February 29th, or Leap Day as it iscolloquially known, only comes around every four years, and because of that is anunfortunate birthday to have. Just ask Jerry Gergich. Since Leap Day is such arare occurrence, why not make the most of it? Here.. more
Feb 19, 2016 4:25 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Fred Stonehouse’s ‘Distant Things’
Fred Stonehouse’s exhibition, “The Promise of Distant Things,” is on view at the Museum of Wisconsin Art through Jan. 17, 2016. more
Oct 27, 2015 7:35 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts