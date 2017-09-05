RSS

As the 21st century accelerates into the future art museums, whose traditional mission has been to preserve the past, obliged to keep abreast? And, if yes, how do they achieve this without diminishing their core objective? more

Sep 5, 2017 3:28 PM A&E Feature

“Romano Johnson: The Glitterati" will be displayed at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, Aug. 26-Nov. 5. “Men of Metal," a sculptural exhibit featuring work by father and son Frank and Bruce Niemi, will be on display at the Kenosha Public M... more

Aug 22, 2017 1:44 PM Visual Arts

Ruthie answers a question from a reader wondering about revenge flirting. Exciting upcoming events include Whatever Happened to Baby Jane at Off the Wall Theatre, Aug. 16-27; Fashion 411 at MOWA with Bjorn Nasett and Jordan Dechambre, Aug. ... more

Aug 15, 2017 2:32 PM Dear Ruthie

An Off the Cuff interview with sculptor and Museum of Wisconsin Art preparatory, August Edward Peter about his past projects and current interests. more

Aug 8, 2017 1:08 PM Off the Cuff

The Museum of Wisconsin Art hosts a major exhibition called “Hyperphotographic" which shows now through May 21. It contains often similarly themed photographs by Tom Bamberger, who has donated 400 of his prints to the museum. more

Apr 18, 2017 2:50 PM Visual Arts

Milwaukee has many great and well-known museums, but the city holds other venues dedicated to preserving aspects of our past, too. Here are a few of the lesser-known ones, including a pair of digital museums that dream of becoming brick and... more

Apr 11, 2017 12:04 AM City Guide

The Museum of Wisconsin Art features “Tom Bamberger: Hyperphotographic" (March 25-May 21), the first exhibition to be given the run of its three changing exhibition spaces of the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Alverno College offers a Spirit F... more

Mar 21, 2017 2:41 PM Visual Arts

Skye's "Shakespeare's in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan"

Skye’s “Shakespeare in the Alley: A Tribute to Bob Dylan" runs through March 5; and Shane McAdams’ “The Accidental Landscape" and Charles ... more

Feb 14, 2017 2:54 PM Visual Arts

Three new exhibitions, including “Charles Thwaites: An American Journey,” open this week at the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Meanwhile, other events take place at the Cedarburg Art Museum, Riviera Park in Lake Geneva and at the Lynden Sculpt... more

Jan 24, 2017 2:03 PM Visual Arts

The West Bend Friends of Sculpture has brought dozens of fascinating three-dimensional artworks to its titular community. more

Dec 6, 2016 4:07 PM Visual Arts

The Museum of Wisconsin art displays “David Lenz: People on the Periphery” through Jan. 8, 2017. The photorealist retrospective asks us to look beyond ourselves, and consider what divides us. more

Nov 1, 2016 1:52 PM Visual Arts

“David Lenz: People on the Periphery” runs at the Museum of Wisconsin Art, 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend, through Jan. 8, 2017. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:59 PM Visual Arts

Through Nov. 6 the Museum of Wisconsin Art displays “Wence and Sandra Martinez: Woven Together, a collection of Wence’s rugs alongside Sandra’s artwork in the State Gallery. more

Aug 16, 2016 2:07 PM Visual Arts

“Art on Tap: Early Wisconsin Brewery Art and Advertising” (July 9-Sept. 25) at the Museum of Wisconsin Art celebrates the iconography of Wisconsin’s early beer barons. The exhibition kicks off with an opening party on Saturday, July 16 w... more

Jul 5, 2016 2:23 PM Visual Arts

Washington County is just around the bend—West Bend, to name one city located there. What’s waiting there besides Slinger Speedway? Why there are Holy Hill, Glacier Hills County Park, Wally & Bee’s Last Stop Resort, Bilda’s Friess Lake Pub,... more

May 17, 2016 4:50 PM Summer Guide 1 Comments

In “Mirrors and Leaves,” from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, May 14 at Port Washington’s Gallery 224 (224 E. Main St.), Vietnamese artist Binh Danh will give a presentation on his use of analog photographic processes. more

May 10, 2016 3:22 PM Visual Arts

The Museum of Wisconsin Art’s Saint John’s On The Lake branch will show world traveler and retired arts educator Leon Travanti’s “Reflections on the Silk Road” through July 13. more

Apr 26, 2016 4:11 PM Visual Arts

Viewers can double their pleasure when two of Wisconsin’s oldest art organizations (Wisconsin Visual Artists and Wisconsin Designer Crafts Council) exhibit their works at the Museum of Wisconsin Art (MOWA) in West Bend, now through March 27... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:23 PM Visual Arts

February 29th, or Leap Day as it iscolloquially known, only comes around every four years, and because of that is anunfortunate birthday to have. Just ask Jerry Gergich. Since Leap Day is such arare occurrence, why not make the most of it? Here.. more

Feb 19, 2016 4:25 PM Around MKE

Fred Stonehouse’s exhibition, “The Promise of Distant Things,” is on view at the Museum of Wisconsin Art through Jan. 17, 2016. more

Oct 27, 2015 7:35 PM Visual Arts

