Museum
Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear to Honor Fifth Anniversary with ‘Founder’s Day’
On Sunday, July 23, the Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear willcelebrate its fifth anniversary with its annual Founder’s Day event. Thecelebration has grown into a mini-festival, with an afternoon’s worth ofentertainment scheduled and a variety .. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:07 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
Step Back in Time to When the Public Museum and Central Library Were Roommates
On Saturday, May 20, the Milwaukee Public Library will host “When the Milwaukee Public Museum was at the Central Library," a presentation on the seven decades that the public museum and library were housed in the same building. more
May 18, 2017 3:38 PM Matthew J. Prigge Around MKE
MPM Wants a New, Cutting-Edge Home – Just as They Had 50 Years Ago
The Milwaukee Public Museum needs a new home. Museumofficials claim that their 52-year old building at the corner of Wells andSixth needs renovations that are likely to cost as much as the construction ofa new facility. In the chatter that.. more
May 8, 2017 4:15 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
PressureCast: Call of Duty Leaks (Episode One-Hundred-Seventy-Five)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Apr 3, 2017 1:22 PM Colin Tanner Video Games are Dumb
The Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear: One Man’s Collection now Milwaukee’s to Behold
Among Milwaukee collectors, Avrum Chudnow is a legend. Whileit is not uncommon for people to collects items of a certain theme – coins,stamps, baseball cards, etc. – Chudnow’s holdings knew no such bounds. The sonof junk peddler, Chudnow inher.. more
Nov 29, 2016 3:30 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
New Milwaukee Public Museum Exhibit Reveals Wisconsin’s Secrets
The Milwaukee Public Museum’s new exhibit, Hidden Wisconsin: Unseen. Unknown.Uncovered. , is made up of nearly50 objects and artifacts that are rarely on display to the public, and will be unveiled Thursday, Oct. 6. Visitors will step i.. more
Sep 28, 2016 6:45 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Monkeys, Freaks, and Torture: The Strange and Brief Saga of the Milwaukee Dime Museum
Cannibals, smokingmonkeys, bearded women, and wild men… it was all on display at the MilwaukeeDime Museum, which mystified and horrified Milwaukeeans back in the 1880s.Located on the north side of Wisconsin Avenue (then known as Grand Avenue),.. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:46 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Milwaukee Public Museum’s Food & Froth Fest Celebrates Beer’s History
Beer has a long, illustrious history as the centerpiece ofmany parties and events, especially here in Milwaukee. With this in mind, the Milwaukee Public Museum will open its doors afterhours and add another chapter to that s.. more
Feb 3, 2016 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Charles M. Schulz and the Art of Peanuts
Oct 12, 2015 2:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
First Stage's Spookley
It’s always a pleasure being able to go and review a show with my daughter Amalia. As she is only in the shadow of a half a decade old, there aren’t that many opportunities to bring her to the theater. Thankfully, First Stage has a series of k.. more
Oct 12, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Masterworks From The Grohmann Museum (MSOE), by Klaus Turk
The Grohmann Museum on the MSOE campus is still an under-recognized gem housing a unique collection of artwork depicting an eternal and necessary if sometimes frustrating human activity—work, in,Books more
Oct 2, 2015 12:26 PM David Luhrssen Books
National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Milwaukee
Milwaukee may become home to the world’s largest collectionof bobbleheads! Co-founders of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, CEO Phil Sklarand President Brad Novak, announced their intention to establish a physical bobbleheadmuseu.. more
Nov 19, 2014 7:00 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Villa Terrace’s Provocative ‘Curious Delights’
The current exhibition at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum is titled “Garden of Curious Delights,” but be careful of what preliminary images that may conjure up. This exhibition is not about exotic plants or charming more
Nov 6, 2012 1:34 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Rembrandt Up Close
Featuring paintings rarely seen outside of Britain, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition “Rembrandt, Van Dyck, Gainsborough: The Treasures of Kenwood House, London” presents the incomparable art collection... more
Oct 24, 2012 9:53 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
When Villa Terrace Was Home, Sweet Home
Many Milwaukeeans know the Villa Terrace as an East Side decorative arts museum, but to the Smith family who occupied the grand villa, it was Sopra Mare, their home “above the sea.” OK, so it... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Black Holocaust Museum Moves Online
America's Black Holocaust Museum (ABHM) may have closed its doors, but the Milwaukee institution recently opened a window to the world by relaunching as a virtual museum... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
'Forward' for Wisconsin Artists?
I heard a few comments from local artists who entered “Forward 2012: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now” (through June 3). The biennial juried exhibition at the Charles Allis Art Museum was juried via JPEGs, which is OK, but this year the art... more
May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts 1 Comments
Making a Difference for People With TMJ
Approximately 35 million people suffer from some degree of temporomandibular joint disorder, commonly called TMJ. For more than two decades Terrie Cowley, president and co-founder of the TMJ Association (TMJA), has been striving to raise aw... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Susan Harpt Grimes Off the Cuff
MELT w/ All Tiny Creatures
This month the experimental Milwaukee electronica artist The Demix began curating MELT, a weekly Tuesday night music series at Mad Planet that promises a mix of DJs and live bands. Tonight the event is headlined by the Madison post-rock ban... more
Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dark Star Orchestra
The Grateful Dead will never die as long as an iteration of Dark Star Orchestra is able to take the stage. The Chicago-based DSO is more than just the most highly regarded Dead tribute band. Its members operate as musical historians more
Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee