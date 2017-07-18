RSS

Museum

founder.jpg.jpe

On Sunday, July 23, the Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear willcelebrate its fifth anniversary with its annual Founder’s Day event. Thecelebration has grown into a mini-festival, with an afternoon’s worth ofentertainment scheduled and a variety .. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:07 PM Around MKE

milwaukeepublicmuseumlibrary.jpg.jpe

On Saturday, May 20, the Milwaukee Public Library will host “When the Milwaukee Public Museum was at the Central Library," a presentation on the seven decades that the public museum and library were housed in the same building. more

May 18, 2017 3:38 PM Around MKE

mpmoutside.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Museum needs a new home. Museumofficials claim that their 52-year old building at the corner of Wells andSixth needs renovations that are likely to cost as much as the construction ofa new facility. In the chatter that.. more

May 8, 2017 4:15 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

vgad_pressurecast 175.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Google Play or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Apr 3, 2017 1:22 PM Video Games are Dumb

drugs.jpg.jpe

Among Milwaukee collectors, Avrum Chudnow is a legend. Whileit is not uncommon for people to collects items of a certain theme – coins,stamps, baseball cards, etc. – Chudnow’s holdings knew no such bounds. The sonof junk peddler, Chudnow inher.. more

Nov 29, 2016 3:30 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

publicmuseum.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Museum’s new exhibit, Hidden Wisconsin: Unseen. Unknown.Uncovered. , is made up of nearly50 objects and artifacts that are rarely on display to the public, and will be unveiled Thursday, Oct. 6. Visitors will step i.. more

Sep 28, 2016 6:45 PM Around MKE

museum.jpg.jpe

Cannibals, smokingmonkeys, bearded women, and wild men… it was all on display at the MilwaukeeDime Museum, which mystified and horrified Milwaukeeans back in the 1880s.Located on the north side of Wisconsin Avenue (then known as Grand Avenue),.. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:46 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous

foodfroth18.jpg.jpe

Beer has a long, illustrious history as the centerpiece ofmany parties and events, especially here in Milwaukee. With this in mind, the Milwaukee Public Museum will open its doors afterhours and add another chapter to that s.. more

Feb 3, 2016 3:27 PM Around MKE

peanutsart.jpg.jpe

Oct 12, 2015 2:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

12119108_10153363460823821_1670407837373686321_n.jpg.jpe

Paul Ruffolo Photography

It’s always a pleasure being able to go and review a show with my daughter Amalia. As she is only in the shadow of a half a decade old, there aren’t that many opportunities to bring her to the theater. Thankfully, First Stage has a series of k.. more

Oct 12, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

grohmann museum.jpg.jpe

msoe.edu

The Grohmann Museum on the MSOE campus is still an under-recognized gem housing a unique collection of artwork depicting an eternal and necessary if sometimes frustrating human activity—work, in,Books more

Oct 2, 2015 12:26 PM Books

bobbleheads_digitalrender.jpg.jpe

National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum

Milwaukee may become home to the world’s largest collectionof bobbleheads! Co-founders of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, CEO Phil Sklarand President Brad Novak, announced their intention to establish a physical bobbleheadmuseu.. more

Nov 19, 2014 7:00 PM Around MKE

artrev.jpg.jpe

The current exhibition at the Villa Terrace Decorative Arts Museum is titled “Garden of Curious Delights,” but be careful of what preliminary images that may conjure up. This exhibition is not about exotic plants or charming more

Nov 6, 2012 1:34 PM Visual Arts

art.jpg.jpe

Featuring paintings rarely seen outside of Britain, the Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition “Rembrandt, Van Dyck, Gainsborough: The Treasures of Kenwood House, London” presents the incomparable art collection... more

Oct 24, 2012 9:53 PM Visual Arts

art.jpg.jpe

Many Milwaukeeans know the Villa Terrace as an East Side decorative arts museum, but to the Smith family who occupied the grand villa, it was Sopra Mare, their home “above the sea.” OK, so it... more

Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage19684.jpe

America's Black Holocaust Museum (ABHM) may have closed its doors, but the Milwaukee institution recently opened a window to the world by relaunching as a virtual museum... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage18760.jpe

I heard a few comments from local artists who entered “Forward 2012: A Survey of Wisconsin Art Now” (through June 3). The biennial juried exhibition at the Charles Allis Art Museum was juried via JPEGs, which is OK, but this year the art... more

May 23, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

blogimage13734.jpe

Approximately 35 million people suffer from some degree of temporomandibular joint disorder, commonly called TMJ. For more than two decades Terrie Cowley, president and co-founder of the TMJ Association (TMJA), has been striving to raise aw... more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage13652.jpe

This month the experimental Milwaukee electronica artist The Demix began curating MELT, a weekly Tuesday night music series at Mad Planet that promises a mix of DJs and live bands. Tonight the event is headlined by the Madison post-rock ban... more

Jan 25, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13627.jpe

The Grateful Dead will never die as long as an iteration of Dark Star Orchestra is able to take the stage. The Chicago-based DSO is more than just the most highly regarded Dead tribute band. Its members operate as musical historians more

Jan 21, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

