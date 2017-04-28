Museums
Six Reasons to Explore Art In The City Plein Air MKE and the Milwaukee Museum Mile
There are places you discover that surprise. Art In The City Plein Air MKE 2017 is a great way to explore places you’ve never been tobefore and experience the cultural diversity of Milwaukee’s East Side withfriends and family.From May 11-21, .. more
Apr 28, 2017 7:14 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content 1 Comments
Milwaukee Public Museum Offers Free Entry Thursday
The Milwaukee Public Museum is offering free entry on Thursday, March 3. The promotion is a part of Kohl's "Thank You Thursday".As is the case with many promotions, not everything is fully free. There will be a charge to see the "Ultimate Dinosaur.. more
Mar 3, 2016 8:30 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Inside Look: BrewCity MKE
The Milwaukee County Historical Society is reaching deep into Milwaukee’sroots as the brew city to create a comprehensive exhibit about Milwaukee’sbrewing history. The exhibit officially opened Monday. The Historical Society’s.. more
Jan 13, 2016 6:57 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
For nearly 35 years, the Third Ward-located Katie Gingrass Gallery has enriched Milwaukee’s cultural scene with the exhibition of arts and artists of all stripes: the up and coming, the established, the antique, the regional more
Nov 11, 2014 9:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2014
Sterr-ing Up Interest in Milwaukee Museum Mile
The Milwaukee Museum Mile is a newly formed consortium of institutions located on Milwaukee's East Side. John Sterr, marketing manager for the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace art museums, talked about the development of this unique... more
May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Off the Cuff
Idiots and Angels
Cult animator Bill Plympton earned some of the best reviews of his long career for his sixth and most recent full-length feature, Idiots and Angels . Sketched from hand-drawn images, the film tells the story of an abusive, ornery more
Feb 15, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gallery Night and Day’s 2011 Debut
Milwaukee’s first Gallery Night and Day (Jan. 21-22) of 2011 offers more than 40 venues in which to peruse and appreciate artwork. In keeping with the city’s frigid temperatures, the weekend also offers the annual “Sculptures on Ice&rdqu more
Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
George Webb Restaurants
About hangovers, humorist Robert Benchley said, “A real hangover is nothing to try out family remedies on. The only cure for a real hangover is death.” OK. But before you step in front of a bus, we suggest you grab a stool at your local Web... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
Portrait Miniatures Depict ‘Love and Loss’ at MAM
Miniature treasures inspire awe in the Koss Gallery of the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM). The exhibit “Intimate Images of Love and Loss: Portrait Miniatures” displays tiny portraits painted with watercolors on ivory. Most of the items measure ... more
Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Tokyo Trilogy
Every few years one of the world’s great cities has inspired directors to pool together several mid-length movies on a particular metropolis into one package. New York Stories is probably the best known. Tokyo! is the newest. A trio of films .. more
Apr 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Harley-Davidson Museum's Launch Party
The Harley-Davidson Museum’s recent opening comes just a few weeks before the corpor The Wild One ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Get Your Motor Running
In2006 Harley-Davidson delivered the kind of strapping spectacle onlyMilwaukee’s motor company could muster: It broke ground on the site ofits new museum using a sportster motor bike mounted by a track-racingchampion. That knack for flair culmina... more
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Around MKE