Museums

artinthecity.jpg.jpe

There are places you discover that surprise. Art In The City Plein Air MKE 2017 is a great way to explore places you’ve never been tobefore and experience the cultural diversity of Milwaukee’s East Side withfriends and family.From May 11-21, .. more

Apr 28, 2017 7:14 PM Sponsored Content 1 Comments

publicmuseum.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Museum is offering free entry on Thursday, March 3. The promotion is a part of Kohl's "Thank You Thursday".As is the case with many promotions, not everything is fully free. There will be a charge to see the "Ultimate Dinosaur.. more

Mar 3, 2016 8:30 PM Around MKE

brewcity2.png

The Milwaukee County Historical Society is reaching deep into Milwaukee’sroots as the brew city to create a comprehensive exhibit about Milwaukee’sbrewing history. The exhibit officially opened Monday. The Historical Society’s.. more

Jan 13, 2016 6:57 PM Eat/Drink

katiegingrass.jpg.jpe

For nearly 35 years, the Third Ward-located Katie Gingrass Gallery has enriched Milwaukee’s cultural scene with the exhibition of arts and artists of all stripes: the up and coming, the established, the antique, the regional more

Nov 11, 2014 9:59 PM Best of Milwaukee 2014

blogimage18781.jpe

The Milwaukee Museum Mile is a newly formed consortium of institutions located on Milwaukee's East Side. John Sterr, marketing manager for the Charles Allis and Villa Terrace art museums, talked about the development of this unique... more

May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

blogimage13876.jpe

Cult animator Bill Plympton earned some of the best reviews of his long career for his sixth and most recent full-length feature, Idiots and Angels . Sketched from hand-drawn images, the film tells the story of an abusive, ornery more

Feb 15, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s first Gallery Night and Day (Jan. 21-22) of 2011 offers more than 40 venues in which to peruse and appreciate artwork. In keeping with the city’s frigid temperatures, the weekend also offers the annual “Sculptures on Ice&rdqu more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

About hangovers, humorist Robert Benchley said, “A real hangover is nothing to try out family remedies on. The only cure for a real hangover is death.” OK. But before you step in front of a bus, we suggest you grab a stool at your local Web... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage12405.jpe

Miniature treasures inspire awe in the Koss Gallery of the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM). The exhibit “Intimate Images of Love and Loss: Portrait Miniatures” displays tiny portraits painted with watercolors on ivory. Most of the items measure ... more

Oct 4, 2010 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Every few years one of the world’s great cities has inspired directors to pool together several mid-length movies on a particular metropolis into one package. New York Stories is probably the best known. Tokyo! is the newest. A trio of films .. more

Apr 19, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage3320.jpe

The Harley-Davidson Museum’s recent opening comes just a few weeks before the corpor The Wild One ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage3308.jpe

The Harley-Davidson Museum’s recent opening comes just a few weeks before the corpor his ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2746.jpe

In2006 Harley-Davidson delivered the kind of strapping spectacle onlyMilwaukee’s motor company could muster: It broke ground on the site ofits new museum using a sportster motor bike mounted by a track-racingchampion. That knack for flair culmina... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE

