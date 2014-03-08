Music Awards
Peninsula Players Upcoming Season
Just a few days ago, Door County's Peninsula Players sent out a press release announcing their upcoming season. From the press release:" The Peninsula Players season will open June 17 with the world première of “The Tin Woman” by Sean Gre.. more
Mar 8, 2014 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Trapper Schoepp and The Hollowz Win RadioMilwaukee Music Awards
RadioMilwaukee announced the winners of its fifth annual RadioMilwaukee Music Awards yesterday with a party at the Turner Hall Ballroom, and the winners include roots-rockers Trapper Schoepp and the Shades, the nocturnal hip-hop act The Hollowz an.. more
Mar 7, 2012 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
88Nine’s Milwaukee Music Awards Showcase @ Whiskey Bar
Branded as "diverse music for a diverse city," 88Nine Radio Milwaukee lived up to the billing during its third annual Milwaukee Music Awards showcase Thursday evening at Whiskey Bar, dishing out a healthy portion of jazz, blues, soul, cross... more
Mar 3, 2010 12:00 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Vicki Lawrence & Mama
Vicki Lawrence seems likable enough, a charming actress of a certain age with a warm, natural wit and a passion for helping humane societies. But Lawrence’s alter-ego, Mama, is anything but likable, a demanding nag with a shrill, piercing v... more
Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee