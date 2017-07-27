RSS

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the anti-charm offensive Arcade Fire has launched behind their latest LP, Everything Now . The band has pulled stunt after stu.. more

Jul 27, 2017 8:11 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the end of yet another experiment in "prestige" journalism. When music critic Jessica Hopper took the reigns of the .. more

Jul 6, 2017 5:38 PM On Music

The esteemed pop culture writer talks about the absurdities of thinkpiece culture, and why today’s online writers have it so much worse than he did. more

May 16, 2017 3:57 PM Books

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about biases in music criticism. "Amazed by how ageism continues to go unchecked in most music writin.. more

Oct 13, 2016 7:07 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the way critics treat the Milwaukee music scene. If it seems like they sometimes go easy on certain artists.. more

Jul 7, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclamer, WMSE's weekly culture panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the way artists' critical reputations and legacies fluctuate. The conversation is spurred by the arrival th.. more

May 5, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

This week on "The Disclaimer," WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're examining the dominant paradigm in music criticism: "poptismism" (yes, we loathe that word, too.) In a column this month for th.. more

Apr 30, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly rap session with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're taking a look at the state of album reviews. Many major labels are doing away with the long-standing practice of sending out early review copies of.. more

Oct 23, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Matt is in fine form as his offers two takes on Milwaukee's much-hyped new driver service Uber. The first his initial response to some of the hyperbolic e.. more

Feb 20, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

Feb 18, 2014 10:00 PM On Music

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we examine the state of critics. Newspapers around the globe (including one close to home) have scal.. more

Aug 15, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

Marc Dolan is a professor of English and American Studies and, as with so many who are writing about their rock music heroes these days, is a long-time fan who knows nothing about music. His Springsteen and the Promise Of Rock 'n' Roll (Nor... more

Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more

Feb 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Love in the Air: Holly Haebig (now Holly Wake) celebrated both her new CD, In Love We Trust, and her birthday at Shank Hall with a roomful of adoring fans. The evening showcased her beautiful originals with performances by many of the music... more

Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert get all the buzz, but fellow Comedy Central comedian Daniel Tosh regularly tops both in the ratings with his droll roundup of viral videos, “Tosh.0.” Though he largely avoids discussing the Internet in his more

Nov 14, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Instead of sitting in front of the television while Milwaukee Public Schools are closed this Thursday and Friday, learn the difference between crime fighting on TV and crime fighting in real life at one of Discovery World’s most interesting... more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Acacia Theatre closes out its 30th year with Smoke on the Mountain, a musical filled with traditional hymns and Bible-quoting one-upmanship one Saturday night at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.Set in rural North Carolina in 1938, Smoke t... more

Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

The Dropkick Murphys had already carved out a well-earned niche as one of the best of the Celtic punk bands when their roaring 2005 “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” took on a life of its own. Prominent placement in the Martin Scorsese hit more

Feb 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Jan 20, 2010 3:40 PM On Music

Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM News Features

