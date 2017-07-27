Music Criticism
This Week on The Disclaimer: Ugh, Arcade Fire
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with hosts Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're talking about the anti-charm offensive Arcade Fire has launched behind their latest LP, Everything Now . The band has pulled stunt after stu.. more
Jul 27, 2017 8:11 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The End of the MTV News Experiment
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the end of yet another experiment in "prestige" journalism. When music critic Jessica Hopper took the reigns of the .. more
Jul 6, 2017 5:38 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Chuck Klosterman Weighs in on Everything
The esteemed pop culture writer talks about the absurdities of thinkpiece culture, and why today’s online writers have it so much worse than he did. more
May 16, 2017 3:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Books
This Week on The Disclaimer: Is Music Criticism "Ageist"?
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're talking about biases in music criticism. "Amazed by how ageism continues to go unchecked in most music writin.. more
Oct 13, 2016 7:07 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Treating Milwaukee Music with Kids Gloves
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the way critics treat the Milwaukee music scene. If it seems like they sometimes go easy on certain artists.. more
Jul 7, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on the Disclaimer: The Radiohead Backlash and the Death of Greatest Hits Albums
This week on The Disclamer, WMSE's weekly culture panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the way artists' critical reputations and legacies fluctuate. The conversation is spurred by the arrival th.. more
May 5, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: 'Poptimism'
This week on "The Disclaimer," WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're examining the dominant paradigm in music criticism: "poptismism" (yes, we loathe that word, too.) In a column this month for th.. more
Apr 30, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Death of Album Reviews?
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly rap session with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're taking a look at the state of album reviews. Many major labels are doing away with the long-standing practice of sending out early review copies of.. more
Oct 23, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Hitching a Ride with Uber and Telling Artists Harsh Truths
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, Matt is in fine form as his offers two takes on Milwaukee's much-hyped new driver service Uber. The first his initial response to some of the hyperbolic e.. more
Feb 20, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
I Told a Musician He Wasn't Good Enough to Cover. Here's How He Took It.
Feb 18, 2014 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Who Needs Critics Anyway?
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly crosstalk with station promotions director Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee editor Matt Wild and I, we examine the state of critics. Newspapers around the globe (including one close to home) have scal.. more
Aug 15, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Promise of Springsteen?
Marc Dolan is a professor of English and American Studies and, as with so many who are writing about their rock music heroes these days, is a long-time fan who knows nothing about music. His Springsteen and the Promise Of Rock 'n' Roll (Nor... more
Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
Big Boys
Hard-edged satire mixes with lighter humor in Rich Orloff’s Big Boys . Next Act Theatre stages this comedic take on big business in the small, cozy space of the Tenth Street Theatre. Rick Rasmussen’s set makes the executive’s offic more
Feb 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Boris and Doris: On the Town
Love in the Air: Holly Haebig (now Holly Wake) celebrated both her new CD, In Love We Trust, and her birthday at Shank Hall with a roomful of adoring fans. The evening showcased her beautiful originals with performances by many of the music... more
Jan 27, 2011 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Daniel Tosh
Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert get all the buzz, but fellow Comedy Central comedian Daniel Tosh regularly tops both in the ratings with his droll roundup of viral videos, “Tosh.0.” Though he largely avoids discussing the Internet in his more
Nov 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
CSI: Milwaukee
Instead of sitting in front of the television while Milwaukee Public Schools are closed this Thursday and Friday, learn the difference between crime fighting on TV and crime fighting in real life at one of Discovery World’s most interesting... more
Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Acacia Theatre’s Uplifting ‘Smoke on the Mountain’
Acacia Theatre closes out its 30th year with Smoke on the Mountain, a musical filled with traditional hymns and Bible-quoting one-upmanship one Saturday night at the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church.Set in rural North Carolina in 1938, Smoke t... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
The Milwaukee Admirals w/ Dropkick Murphys
The Dropkick Murphys had already carved out a well-earned niche as one of the best of the Celtic punk bands when their roaring 2005 “I’m Shipping Up to Boston” took on a life of its own. Prominent placement in the Martin Scorsese hit more
Feb 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Pazz and Jop 2009: Indie-Rock Hegemony and "Music Racism"
Jan 20, 2010 3:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Should a For-Profit College Accused of Preying on Low-Income
And despite its spotty track record in otherstates—where former students have filed Washington Monthly ,News Features more
Jan 13, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features