Music Under Glass
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 8-14
This week Milwaukee songwriter Myles Coyne kicks off a four-week residency at Boone and Crockett, while Work and Thistledown Thunders play big local shows. more
Jan 6, 2015 9:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Here's the Lineup for the Domes' 2015 Music Under Glass Concert Series
Dec 16, 2014 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Frosty Theater-going: On the coldest night in February, the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s October: Before I Was Born played to a full house at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio more
Mar 5, 2014 5:42 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 2-8
Semi-Twang's 1988 record Salty Tears was intended to be the first of a seven-album deal for Warner Bros., and it made the Milwaukee group early heroes of the burgeoning alt-country scene, but its modest sales more
Dec 30, 2013 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 7-Nov. 13
One of the more inventive figures from the early ’80s new wave movement, Thomas Dolby remains best known for his 1982 hit “She Blinded Me With Science,” but since that fluke hit, Dolby has spent the more
Nov 6, 2013 2:19 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Boris and Doris On the Town
Sneak Peek: B&D were happily treated to a sneak preview of the new comedic film Role Play, which will premiere at the Milwaukee Art Museum on Jan. 19 and 20. Made on a microbudget, using local actors such as comedians more
Jan 10, 2013 1:18 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
McGivern: An America Fiesta In Sheboygan
I was recently at a very traditional religious wedding. Knowing the couple in question very little, I felt a bit out of place. I wish the two of them nothing but the best and hope to, at some point, get to know them a little better. They seem li.. more
Jun 2, 2010 12:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Riding the Waves of Lake Michigan in Some Like It Cold
Located over 2,000 miles from the Pacific Ocean, Lake Michigan isn’t a likely Mecca for surfing aficionados; however, in the 1960s, the Williams brothers created a “Malibu of the Midwest” in Sheboygan, WI and their amazing tale that revo more
May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Feb. 5 - Feb. 11
Dust @ UWM Union Theatre, 7 p.m. Thebest documentaries can make anything interesting, a premise that Germandocumentarian Hartmut Bitomsky boldly tests with his new film, Dust,about ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Feb 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee