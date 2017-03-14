RSS

Ken Schaphorst Big Band’s newest, How to Say Goodbye, is as enthusiastic as it is moving. This album pays tribute to some of Schaphorst’s greatest influences—as well as his late grandmother. Each of the 10 tracks takes listeners to a specif... more

Mar 14, 2017 1:54 PM Album Reviews

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly rap session with Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I, we're taking a look at the state of album reviews. Many major labels are doing away with the long-standing practice of sending out early review copies of.. more

Oct 23, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

Sep 3, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

No, it’s not a CD release show—the band still hasn’t finished a follow-up to their 2006 album They Live We Sleep—but Milwaukee’s shoegazing Brief Candles top a 10 p.m. show at the Cactus Club tonight. They’ll be ,Today more

Jan 16, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Here's another fun (or, depending on your predisposition, depressing) exercise that illustrates the dire state of the music industry: Make a list of the best selling artists of the decade. If your list read anything like mine, it would probably in.. more

Jun 2, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Cries from rival promoters that the Pabst Theater Foundation is using its deep pockets and non-profit status to monopolize the city's live-music market have been almost entirely drowned out by the enthused cheers from Milwaukeeans who love all th.. more

Nov 24, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

While retailers prepare for the possibility of the worst holiday shopping season in a decade, the music industry has at least some cause to be optimistic entering Black Friday. Early next week will see the release of four huge albums: Guns .. more

Nov 20, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Nov 12, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

After a rough year marked by free-falling sales and industry uncertainty-likely only to be further fueled by the greater economic uncertainty-the majors are gearing up for an exhausting run of gigantic, big-name releases for the final two months o.. more

Oct 20, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Peterson said she had an inkling of the difficulties facing Ugandan grandmothers prior to What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.e ,News Features more

Sep 24, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

Every couple of months, usually at a large concert or music festival, I’d meet a friendly person who worked for Live Nation. We’d share a few minutes of enjoyable conversation about music, concerts, shared contacts and the industry in general, t.. more

Jul 8, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Itis safe to say that anyone who keeps in touch with the ever-growing Milwaukee music s Heresy and the Hotel Choir ,Concert Reviews more

May 6, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 3 Comments

“Dead Metal?” Jimmy McNulty asked on a recent episode of “The Wire,&rdq Source: Manpower Inc.'s 2008 survey of U.S. employers ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 4, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

This week’s odd Billboard album chart deserves a quick glance: 1. E=MC2, Mariah Carey 2. Spirit, Leona Lewis 3. Flight of the Conchords, Flight of the Conchords 4. Bittersweet World, Ashlee Simpson 5. When Life Gives You Lemons... more

May 1, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Having been an active participantin the court-ordered busing to integrate Milwaukee&rsquo What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,Taking Liberties more

Apr 30, 2008 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

Buoyed by wonderful weather and excellent live music line-ups, Saturday’s Record Store Day promotion drove considerable traffic to Atomic Records and Exclusive Records, and from what I’ve read online, the response was similarly encouraging in othe.. more

Apr 24, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals tonight at a 7:05 p.m. Miller Park gam Rain ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 6, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Thing have been volatile for a long time, but the music industry is now officially in chaos. The ice age has arrived. The sun has zoomed in. Engines have stopped running. The industry is drowning, and now the major labels that snapped up prime re.. more

Mar 24, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

A Dylan-inspired, British folk-rock group that plugged in the giant synthesizers in the 1 The Boy in the Sailor Suit ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 18, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

