RSS

Music News

blogimage662.jpe

Nine Inch Nails unveiled yesterday a new, 36-song instrumental album with a distinctly Radiohead-ish marketing scheme. Like In Rainbows, Ghosts I – IV was recorded relatively quickly and released without advanced notice. Part of the album is avail.. more

Mar 3, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage486.jpe

Pssst, gamblers: Want to know how to which disc that Grammys will crown Album of the Year for future reference? It’s easy: Examine the list of those nominated, and pick the least relevant one. This year, the award show that once gave a Steel.. more

Feb 11, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage410.jpe

For the last eight months, the chorus of bloggers shouting about how Vampire Weekend will become the next big thing has become absolutely deafening. Today, after almost a year of this hype, the band finally releases its debut album, and soon we’ll.. more

Jan 29, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage662.jpe

In the 1960s and 1970s, a new breed of avant-garde British film makers brought a radical n about ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 29, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage364.jpe

2008 is shaping up to be the worst year yet for the struggling music industry—this week, for instance, music sales were down a whooping 9% from just a year ago, and the top-selling album, Alicia Keyes’ As I Am, was the second lowest-selling #1 al.. more

Jan 24, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage360.jpe

As much as he might grumble, it's not like Rhymefest has never caught a break. The Chicago rapper has, after all, been able to make a living off of his craft, won a Grammy, bested a young Eminem in a freestyle battle and struck up convenient frien.. more

Jan 23, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage321.jpe

"American Idol" producers have publicized a number of small "tweaks" to retool the program after a slight dip in ratings last year, among them a greater emphasis on the performers—back stories and less reliance on celebrity guests. If online repor.. more

Jan 16, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage486.jpe

The Danger were born of Kenosha's rigid punk scene, but soonrelocated to Milwaukee to exp A Northern City Shift ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage300.jpe

Two Milwaukee institutions have taken very different approaches to awarding tickets to this weekend’s ultra-sold-out Hannah Montana concert at the Bradley Center. North Shore Bank is hosting an orderly drawing today at noon (which, despite the.. more

Jan 10, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage295.jpe

Jan 9, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage289.jpe

This is always promising to see: Fever Marlene, a slick Milwaukee alternative-rock duo with a flair for networking that suggests they have a shot at bigger things, has been booked to headline a concert at the Turner Hall Ballroom, while The Redwa.. more

Jan 8, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage410.jpe

Every week, DJ Kid Cut Up hosts Hip-Hop Tuesdays at The Uptowner, spinning a mix of curren The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 8, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 6 Comments

blogimage275.jpe

The weekend brought ugly news from the Shins camp: Keyboardist Marty Crandall was arrested on domestic violence charges. The Modern Age has all of the sordid details, including police reports and a photo of the bruises Crandall allegedly inflicte.. more

Jan 7, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage255.jpe

If the Tiny Mix Tapes report is to be believed—and Lord, I hope it is—Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks will be returning to Milwaukee for the first time since that semi-infamous 2003 concert when they played an entire chronological set of Pavement s.. more

Jan 3, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage250.jpe

Michael Stipe is making some tantalizing promises about the upcoming R.E.M. record: It’s going to be fast and guitar-driven. Expectations, of course, are low. Over the last 10 years, R.E.M.records have been scattered at best, abysmal at wors.. more

Jan 2, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage364.jpe

Unmarried women make up the largest bloc of non-voters in the nation. More than 26% of eli Shepherd Express ,Cover Story more

Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 10 Comments

blogimage360.jpe

Every Wednesday DJs Why B and E.Rich of the No Requests collective host "Backspin Wednesd Shepherd Express ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage300.jpe

Two major special exhibits are about to wrap up their run at the Milwaukee Public Mu chiquangue ,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 27, 2007 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 18 Comments

blogimage321.jpe

December 20, 2007 The"black" and the "white" in the title of The Hives' fourth a and ,CD Reviews more

Dec 26, 2007 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

blogimage295.jpe

December 20, 2007 While recently re-watching Rushmore,Steve Kerwin realized with s Rushmore ,Music Feature more

Dec 21, 2007 12:00 AM Music Feature 3 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES