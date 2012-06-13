Music Scene
Arizona Wilder's Double-Sided Post-Hardcore
Though it turns over almost completely every three or four years, Milwaukee's all-ages punk scene has been remarkably resilient, thanks to a revolving crop of young bands and promoters who are always willing to carry the torch... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee Music's Newfound Support System
My annual look back at the year in Milwaukee music is in this week's issue of the Shepherd, but it's worth taking a little extra time to expand on an obvious but important point. Over the last half decade—and particularly the last two years-the me.. more
Dec 31, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Grand Canyon Adventure
The Humphrey Imax Dome Theater’s most recent presentation, Grand Canyon Adventure, Grand Canyon Adventure ,Today in Milwaukee more
May 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments