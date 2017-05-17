Music Video
NO/NO Premiere Their Glamorously Gothy "Whatever" Video
It speaks to the boundlessness of the human imagination that for every natural or historic landmark, there’s a host of people who truly believe it’s haunted. That rule extends even to Grant Park, a South Milwaukee haven and one of the crown jewels.. more
May 17, 2017 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Bo & Airo Make Themselves Heard in Their "Sirens" Video
Some projects just name themselves. When rapper/bassist Bo Triplex partnered with rapper/drummer Airo Kwil for a new project, there wasn't much debate about what their moniker would be. As Bo & Airo, the two make rowdy, funk-heavy rap-rock with sh.. more
Feb 24, 2017 7:09 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
See Who Survives GGOOLLDD's Gory "Undercovers" Video
Ahead their headlining show this Friday at Turner Hall Ballroom with Har Mar Superstar, GGOOLLDD have shared a new music video. Billed as a short film, the "Undercovers" video from director Savannah Ziemann finds Milwaukee's most glamorous electro.. more
Nov 28, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Jupiter In Velvet: The ONE In The Many (Free 2B Free)
On The ONE In The Many, Jupiter In Velvet translates the arty glamor of ’70s U.K. glitter rock through the ’80s electronic/electronic aesthetic of British bands into flamboyant, yet melodically efficient, dance-worthy rocking. more
Oct 4, 2016 2:35 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Watch Soul Low Take on the Suburbs in Their "Be Like You" Video
One of the year's great indie-rock records came late this summer from Milwaukee’s Soul Low, whose sophomore full-length Nosebleeds is packed with twisty meditations onfinding your place in the world in the face of constant judgment and chronican.. more
Sep 30, 2016 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch WebsterX Crash a UFO in His "Everything" Video
Last fall Milwaukee rapper WebsterX and producer Q The Sun released KidX, an EP of songs inspired by and sampling Radiohead. Today they released a video for the standout track "Everything," which reunites the rapper with directors Cody Laplant and.. more
Apr 19, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch Myles Coyne Have an Animated Adventure in His "Still Friends/Moon" Video
Milwaukee songwriter Myles Coyne teamed with local illustrator Brandon Evans for the video for his latest Elephant 6-style indie-pop jaunt "Still Friends/Moon." It's an animated adventure filled with local color: The Milwaukee skyline looks like t.. more
Mar 1, 2016 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Stream Vincent VanGREAT's Cocky "Killer Steez" Video
Like a lot of burgeoning talent in Milwaukee's hip-hop scene, Vincent VanGREAT is a double threat, a producer for hire who also raps over his own tracks. Later this year he'll release his debut LP, UnGREATful , and this weekend he released a video.. more
Nov 2, 2015 3:10 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
WebsterX and Bliss & Alice Bring Reckoning in Kiings' "1984" Video
With his music videos for WebsterX, Damien Klaven demonstrated his gift for world building, making footage filmed in or around Milwaukee look like it was somehow imported from an exotic foreign film. He brings that same skill to the latest music v.. more
Sep 18, 2015 2:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Soul Low Pull Out None of the Stops For Their "I Want To Die" Video
Milwaukee's Soul Low have a gift for twisty, tangly indie-rock, but they showcased a more immediate side on their latest release, this spring's Sweet Pea EP. This week they released a live video for one of the album's rawest tracks, "I Want To Die.. more
Sep 4, 2015 2:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gaze at the Mask-Filled Video for Death Blues' "Languaging"
Among the most remarkable qualities of the new Death Blues record Ensemble —and there are a lot of them—is that it's a uniquely visual album. That's reflected, of course, in its packaging, which pairs the LP with a hefty, photo-laden hardcover boo.. more
Sep 16, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch Kane Place Record Club's Whimsically Nightmarish "Sunshine" Video
Milwaukee’s Kane Place Record Club aren’t exclusively about feel-good kicks. Beneath the agreeable swing of the popular Milwaukee soul-pop band lays just the slightest note of something more sinister, and director John Roberts has a lot of fun pla.. more
Mar 21, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Field Report Are Not Waiting Anymore (To Show You Their Video for "I Am Not Waiting Anymore")
Field Report premiered their first music video online this week. It's a bit of a surprise that it took so long—"release a music video" was seemingly the only box this band hadn't yet checked off of their very full to-do list—but when the final pro.. more
Feb 21, 2013 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch Logic & Raze Go Nuts in Their "Eye Gee Oh" Video
<p> This winter Milwaukee rappers Logic & Raze lent their track "H.I.G.H." to Funny or Die contributors Jack and Nick Packard for their "<a href=\"http://www.funnyordie.com/videos/1240432ab6/ice-cold-bowling-trick-shots\">Ice Co.. more
Mar 26, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Watch The Gorgeous Video for Altos' "Sing (For Trouble)"
I imagine that Milwaukee\'s Group of the Altosnow just Altos, usuallyare a pretty satisfying band to direct a music video for. The post-rock ensemble\'s songs are so cinematic they already play like scores to particularly eventful films, so they l.. more
Mar 22, 2012 5:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Informed, Thorough Analysis of ‘The Songs of Bob Dylan’
In volume one of Clinton Heylin’s chronicle of a great artist, Revolution in the Air: The Songs of Bob Dylan, 1957-1973, the author meticulously cataloged and analyzed Dylan’s canon for the first half of his career. With Still on the Road: ... more
Jan 24, 2011 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
‘Police Station Bomb of 1917’ Rocks Bay View
A troubled neighborhood as America entered World War I, Bay View numbered many Italian residents facing ethnic discrimination and zealous Protestant missionaries bent on converting them. They also included a circle of anarchists determined ... more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Off the Cuff
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2010
Morale in the Milwaukee music scene reached new heights this year, and for good reason. In 2010, the city produced great new music at a rate unseen all decade, with bold albums coming from veteran acts and newcomers alike. And for the first... more
Dec 22, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 4 Comments
Dave Brubeck
Pianist Dave Brubeck was the dean of the cool school in 1950s jazz. Issued in honor of his 90th birthday, Legacy of a Legend surveys his most important years as a recording artist, 1954 through 1970—a period when Brubeck influenced the shap... more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Haggerty Shines Light on Stained-Glass Artwork
The historical and spiritual context of stained-glass art only adds to the enjoyment of this form in the 21st century. Often, however, the beauty of the final product overshadows the creative process required to create stained-glass images ... more
Oct 25, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts