Music

stiff little fingers.jpg.jpe

Now celebrating their 40th anniversary, punk legends Stiff Little Fingers demonstrated why they’re still playing together after all these years. more

Sep 25, 2017 12:40 AM Concert Reviews

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

If there's one thing we don't like in Milwaukee, it's change. This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we explore the city's unwillingness to say goodbye to relics of the pas.. more

Sep 21, 2017 5:13 PM On Music

thedoorssingles.jpg.jpe

The Singles collects each of The Doors’ 45s, A and B sides both, on two CDs. more

Sep 20, 2017 9:52 AM Album Reviews

rob hicks.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM On Music

laabymelissaleejohnson.jpg.jpe

On Milwaukee trio Lifetime Achievement Award’s crisp, punchy new album, Today Hard, Tomorrow Hard, the band extols the virtues of staying at home. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:51 PM Local Music

afghanwhigsbychriscuffaro.jpg.jpe

Reflecting on his band’s breakout 1993 album, Gentlemen, Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli admits “it was mean-spirited." more

Sep 19, 2017 2:45 PM Music Feature

vein.jpg.jpe

On Vein Plays Ravel, the Swiss trio Vein open up eight of Ravel’s compositions, reinterpreting pieces such as “Bolero" and “Mouvement de Menuet" into music suggestive of Dave Brubeck. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:15 PM Album Reviews

betsaydamachado.jpg.jpe

On their debut album, Loé Loá: Rural Recordings Under the Mango Tree, Betsayda Machado & La Parranda El Clavo brings a big cohort of drums, maybe even hollow tree trunks, to bare on their declamatory songs, and powerfully voiced singer Bets... more

Sep 19, 2017 2:11 PM Album Reviews

jonnylang.jpg.jpe

While there’s nothing as outwardly commercial as “Blew Up (The House)" from 2013’s Fight for My Soul on Signs, the singer and guitar slinger Jonny Lang proves that he can still make the blues accessible for newbies. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:07 PM Album Reviews

rakim.jpg

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

A nearly packed Turner Hall Ballroom waited around to see Rakim perform for less than an hour. more

Sep 18, 2017 10:15 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with host Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we discuss three fascinating stories about public art, including two success stories. Matt explains how Sculpture Milwaukee's am.. more

Sep 14, 2017 7:30 PM On Music

It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more

Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM On Music

offthebeatenpath.jpg.jpe

Off The Beaten Path’s new Bay View location allows room for the record shop to stock an even wider variety of LPs, CDs, cassettes, audio equipment and music memorabilia. more

Sep 12, 2017 3:42 PM Local Music

deadcross.jpg.jpe

Dave Lombardo discusses his transition to hardcore and why Mike Patton puts cookie-monster vocalists to shame. more

Sep 12, 2017 2:42 PM Music Feature

albumreview_fairportconvention.jpg.jpe

Britain’s long-running folk-rock band, Fairport Convention, released a box-set covering the band’s best years. Come All Ye: The First Ten Years is a well-selected collection of familiar studio tracks, outtakes and illuminating live performa... more

Sep 12, 2017 2:06 PM Album Reviews 1 Comments

sundial.jpg.jpe

It has a lot of competition, but the most overusedword in music may be “supergroup," since that term projects a degree of fame that few purported supergroups every actually live up to. So what do you call aband featuring talented but not nece.. more

Sep 11, 2017 8:46 PM On Music

1913.jpg.jpe

Part of the thrill of any new Nineteen Thirteen releaseis hearing how the duo pushes the limits of their two-man drums/cello lineup. Thereare no perimeters on their sound. With each new release—and there have been alot of them lately—the band i.. more

Sep 11, 2017 7:58 PM On Music

barnscourtney_brewcitylightphotography.jpg.jpe

Brew City Light Photography

Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more

Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Concert Reviews

ggoolldd.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Kelly Bolter

It’s safe to say expectations are a little higher for GGOOLLDD these days. The Milwaukee synth-pop outfit’s last single, 2016's “Undercovers," was their most successful yet, racking up more than two million streams on Spotify alone and logging .. more

Sep 8, 2017 3:12 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, it's time for our annual fall concert preview, and damn right we're talking about that upcoming Guns N' Roses show. We run through so.. more

Sep 7, 2017 8:22 PM On Music

