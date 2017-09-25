Music
Stiff Little Fingers Prove They’re Still Going Strong at Shank Hall
Now celebrating their 40th anniversary, punk legends Stiff Little Fingers demonstrated why they’re still playing together after all these years. more
Sep 25, 2017 12:40 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week on The Disclaimer: Why Milwaukee Can't Stomach Change
If there's one thing we don't like in Milwaukee, it's change. This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we explore the city's unwillingness to say goodbye to relics of the pas.. more
Sep 21, 2017 5:13 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Doors: The Singles (Rhino)
The Singles collects each of The Doors’ 45s, A and B sides both, on two CDs. more
Sep 20, 2017 9:52 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Rob Hicks, EMAAD, Reggie Bonds, Ace Parker, marratedr
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Sep 19, 2017 7:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Lifetime Achievement Award Funnel Social Anxieties into Punchy Pop Tunes
On Milwaukee trio Lifetime Achievement Award’s crisp, punchy new album, Today Hard, Tomorrow Hard, the band extols the virtues of staying at home. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Afghan Whigs Avoid the Pitfalls of Nostalgia
Reflecting on his band’s breakout 1993 album, Gentlemen, Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli admits “it was mean-spirited." more
Sep 19, 2017 2:45 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Vein: Vein Plays Ravel (Challenge Records)
On Vein Plays Ravel, the Swiss trio Vein open up eight of Ravel’s compositions, reinterpreting pieces such as “Bolero" and “Mouvement de Menuet" into music suggestive of Dave Brubeck. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Betsayda Machado & La Parranda El Clavo: Loé Loá: Rural Recordings Under the Mango Tree (Odelia)
On their debut album, Loé Loá: Rural Recordings Under the Mango Tree, Betsayda Machado & La Parranda El Clavo brings a big cohort of drums, maybe even hollow tree trunks, to bare on their declamatory songs, and powerfully voiced singer Bets... more
Sep 19, 2017 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Jonny Lang: Signs (Concord Records)
While there’s nothing as outwardly commercial as “Blew Up (The House)" from 2013’s Fight for My Soul on Signs, the singer and guitar slinger Jonny Lang proves that he can still make the blues accessible for newbies. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:07 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
Rakim Cut Corners At His Anticipated Turner Hall Ballroom Performance
A nearly packed Turner Hall Ballroom waited around to see Rakim perform for less than an hour. more
Sep 18, 2017 10:15 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
This Week on The Disclaimer: Public Art, Without the Turnivation
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with host Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we discuss three fascinating stories about public art, including two success stories. Matt explains how Sculpture Milwaukee's am.. more
Sep 14, 2017 7:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
FAMS Week Spotlights Milwaukee’s All-Ages Resources
It’s not easy being an underage musician in Milwaukee. WebsterX remembers whenhe was under 21 trying to book shows here. It was doable, the rapper says, but it tooka lot of extra time, energy and deal making to land those gigs. “I don’t wantany.. more
Sep 14, 2017 4:23 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Off The Beaten Path Finds New Home in Bay View
Off The Beaten Path’s new Bay View location allows room for the record shop to stock an even wider variety of LPs, CDs, cassettes, audio equipment and music memorabilia. more
Sep 12, 2017 3:42 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
Slayer's Dave Lombardo Gives Hardcore a Try with Dead Cross
Dave Lombardo discusses his transition to hardcore and why Mike Patton puts cookie-monster vocalists to shame. more
Sep 12, 2017 2:42 PM Michael Carriere Music Feature
Fairport Convention: Come All Ye: The First Ten Years (UMC)
Britain’s long-running folk-rock band, Fairport Convention, released a box-set covering the band’s best years. Come All Ye: The First Ten Years is a well-selected collection of familiar studio tracks, outtakes and illuminating live performa... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:06 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews 1 Comments
Stream the Earnest, Flannel-Coated Debut From Milwaukee Alt-Rock Enthusiasts Sundial Mottos
It has a lot of competition, but the most overusedword in music may be “supergroup," since that term projects a degree of fame that few purported supergroups every actually live up to. So what do you call aband featuring talented but not nece.. more
Sep 11, 2017 8:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Catch a Chill With These Two New Nineteen Thirteen Tracks
Part of the thrill of any new Nineteen Thirteen releaseis hearing how the duo pushes the limits of their two-man drums/cello lineup. Thereare no perimeters on their sound. With each new release—and there have been alot of them lately—the band i.. more
Sep 11, 2017 7:58 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rock The Green Delivered a Seamless Day of Music and Environmental Awareness
Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more
Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Stream GGOOLDD's Wonderfully Woozy New Single, "Excelsior Springs"
It’s safe to say expectations are a little higher for GGOOLLDD these days. The Milwaukee synth-pop outfit’s last single, 2016's “Undercovers," was their most successful yet, racking up more than two million streams on Spotify alone and logging .. more
Sep 8, 2017 3:12 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Fall Concert Preview
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, it's time for our annual fall concert preview, and damn right we're talking about that upcoming Guns N' Roses show. We run through so.. more
Sep 7, 2017 8:22 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music