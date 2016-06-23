Musical Drama
Musical Drama Early Next Month in Hartland
Based on actual historical events, the musical drama Parade tells the story of a Jewish factor manager who was convicted of raping and murdering a thirteen-year-old employee in Georgia in 1913. Leo Frank’s story had generated the kind of nat.. more
Jun 23, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Greendale Community Theatre’s Historical Drama
Greendale Community Theatre stages an intricate gaze into the heart of human hate with its production of the Uhry and Brown musical Parade. more
Jul 28, 2015 8:59 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Tea Party and the Midterms
The urge to punish politicians is understandable no matter who is in power, because they inevitably disappoint the fond hopes of their admirers and raise the hackles of their detractors—and yet that same urge is almost never satisfied for l... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 4 Comments