Stream the New Midnight Reruns EP, 'Get Me Out'
The transcendently hooky Milwaukee rock quartet Midnight Reruns will play the show they were born to play this Saturday when they open for one of their primary muses, The Replacements, at the Rave. And ahead of that show they've got some new music.. more
Apr 27, 2015 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Boris and Doris On the Town
Idyllic Barbecue: The second Harry & Peg Bradley’s Backyard Barbecue at Lynden Sculpture Gardens was on a perfect summer’s eve. The sold-out event offered a pig roast with a delicious more
Sep 4, 2013 1:11 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Monday Music: Despite threatening weather, Musical Mondays opened its 13th season on a perfect summer’s eve at Lake Park. More than 300 people brought picnics and libations, enjoying Dan Dance and his trio. The pianist’s fan club included w... more
Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE