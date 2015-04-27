RSS

Musical Mondays

onmusic_midnightreruns.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/midnightreruns

The transcendently hooky Milwaukee rock quartet Midnight Reruns will play the show they were born to play this Saturday when they open for one of their primary muses, The Replacements, at the Rave. And ahead of that show they've got some new music.. more

Apr 27, 2015 5:00 PM On Music

Idyllic Barbecue: The second Harry & Peg Bradley’s Backyard Barbecue at Lynden Sculpture Gardens was on a perfect summer’s eve. The sold-out event offered a pig roast with a delicious more

Sep 4, 2013 1:11 AM Around MKE

Monday Music: Despite threatening weather, Musical Mondays opened its 13th season on a perfect summer’s eve at Lake Park. More than 300 people brought picnics and libations, enjoying Dan Dance and his trio. The pianist’s fan club included w... more

Jul 13, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES