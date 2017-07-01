Musical Theatre
Bare with Outskirts
Outskirts Theatre Company takes the stage of the Tenth Street Theatre this month with a production of the early 2000's coming-of-age drama Bare: A Pop Opera. A very nuanced Ryan Albrechtson stars as Peter--a Catholic high school kid dealing with h.. more
Jul 1, 2017 4:11 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
Encore! Encore! with Tosa East
The proposed federal budget eliminates spending for the arts and humanities while grossly increasing spending on the military. This sort of thing is echoed locally in schools all over the country as the arts and humanities generally get less fundi.. more
Mar 27, 2017 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Light, Satisfying Musical Theatre
Sometimes you don't want to have to watch anything particularly deep. Sometimes you just want to sit back and enjoy light, classy rock in a musical theater setting. This month, Skylight Music Theatre responds to that desire more
Mar 14, 2013 1:58 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jacques Brel is Alive and Well and Living in Paris
When listening to the dreamy, visceral work of Jacques Brel, one instantly pictures a man singing by a piano in a smoky bar in Europe. The Belgian singer-songwriter didn’t own a remarkable voice, but his best work perfectly captured more
Jan 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird
Gloria Clark, 62, was charged in the death of her 98-year-old mother in St. George, S.C., in December after the mother's body was found among squalid conditions at her home. Though Clark denied she had been neglectful, the mother's pet parr... more
Jan 13, 2011 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
Kid Cudi Premieres "Day 'N' Nite" Video
One of last year's best songs has given way to one of this year's most gorgeous music videos. Kid Cudi's inescapable "Day 'N' Nite," which debuted last February on the rapper's introductory mixtape A Kid Named Cudi and has since been endlessly rep.. more
Feb 20, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Free Kitten
Everyonce in a while, Sonic Youth’s Kim Gordon, Pussy Galore’s Julia C SentimentalEducation ,CD Reviews more
Jun 30, 2008 12:00 AM Casey Bye Album Reviews 2 Comments
The Lion King
The popular Elton John and Tim Rice soundtrack, which includes hits like “Can You Fe The Lion King ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee