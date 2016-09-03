Musicals
The Zoo Auditions With Boulevard
I don’t know whether Arthur Sullivan’s The Zoo sounds more like a bizarrely antiquated tale or the plot of some weird contemporary indie movie. The romantic comedy follows two couples. A wealthy man who has fallen in love with a concession.. more
Sep 3, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Cyndi Lauper’s ‘Land of Lola’
For all its flash and dance, Kinky Boots, which recently ended a successful run at the Marcus Center, is really about what everyone is searching for: Love and acceptance—but in a pair of totally awesome, sexy, form-fitting stiletto boots; i... more
Jun 7, 2016 3:44 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Drag Kings Doing Showtunes: Miltown Kings This Weekend
It’s the last Miltown Kings show before Pridefest in June. After this if you want to see a show spotlighting women being men onstage in a major venue in Milwaukee, you’ve got two months to wait. This one looks fun. This weekend Miltown Kin.. more
Mar 22, 2016 1:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Musical Spelling Bee Auditions
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a fun concept for a musical. The format of the musical matches that of an actual spelling bee. The setting is a school auditorium. The spelling bee begins as the musical begins. It’s over when the .. more
Feb 25, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
It's TIMsmas Time Again
There is no snow. There is rain expected between now and the 25th. It’s actually kind of warm. Doesn’t feel like Christmas. But it can still feel like TIMsmas as The Improvised Musical hosts its 5th annual holiday show this Thursday. Join .. more
Dec 16, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Old Garde at Boulevard
The Boulevard Theatre recently announced that it would be opening the Milwaukee Premiere of a comic play by Bruce Murphy. The Old Garde is evidently about a floundering theatre company struggling with the fact that its central creative force is no.. more
Nov 5, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Captain Phillips
It’s easy to forget that the guy under the graying beard in Captain Phillips is Tom Hanks. Drainedof his everyman smirk, that ironic shrug suggesting that he’s having a goodtime being a Hollywood star, Hanks disappears e.. more
Nov 3, 2013 8:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Why I Believe Wisconsin Reporter’s John Doe 2 Reporting
Nov 1, 2013 7:35 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
More Musical Theatre Bio Shows I'd Rather Not See
When I walked out of the Milwaukee Rep’s Always…Patsy Cline I was more than a little disappointed. By the time I’d left the Jay and Patty Baker Theatre complex, I’d had the show pretty much in perspective. Yes: to be fair, Kelly Faulkner is cha.. more
Mar 20, 2012 2:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Greendale Community Theatre's Musical 'Scoundrels'
Over the years, the practice of turning hit films into Broadway musicals hasn't guaranteed critical success. The Broadway musical based on the 1988 film Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, however, hit the mark, standing as a solid piece of musical th... more
Jul 20, 2011 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Subject Was Roses
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre continues its season with a production of Frank D. Gilroy’s 1964 drama The Subject Was Roses in the intimate Studio Theatre of the Broadway Theatre Center. Nicholas Harazin stars as Timmy Cleary, a young more
Nov 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The ‘Temporary Pop-Up Boutique’ Opening
After Bay View’s Paper Boat Boutique & Gallery shut down last year, co-owner Faythe Levine set up a new gallery space in the back of the neighboring skateboard shop Sky High. Through the end of the year, that gallery space will more
Oct 15, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Performance Art Souveniers
The theme of the 6th Performance Art Showcase was “Souvenirs.” To emphasize the ephemeral nature of live performance, co-producers Pegi Christiansen and John Loscuito asked each participating artist to offer the audience an object memento ... more
Sep 27, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Theater 2 Comments
Chris DeMay w/ Conrad Plymouth
Milwaukee singer-songwriter Chris DeMay spent the bulk of the decade with the Chicago/Milwaukee alt-country outfit West of Rome, which recorded with Wilco visionary Jay Bennett, Juniper Tar more
Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Andrew Voss and Jason Waszak Benefit
The Youngblood Theatre Company’s production of the emotionally charged drama Red Light Winter was well-received in its opening weekend but cut short by a shocking act of violence that left one of its actors, Andrew Edwin Voss, in critical c... more
Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Almost, Maine
Milwaukee Repertory Theater resident actress Laura Gordon is best known for her onstage roles, but she’s directed shows for the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and Renaissance Theaterworks and directs the Rep’s new production of John Cariani’s more
Jan 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
UW-Milwaukee’s Expansion Plans Move Forward
Althoughph,News Features more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Volcano Choir
The latter may not be born of the same grief thatinspired Bon Iver’s breakout, For For Emma,Forever Ago ,CD Reviews more
Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 3 Comments
The World Premiere of Guys And Does
The American Folklore Theatre has established quite a reputation for itself over the years. The rather narrow genre of Wisconsin-based musical comedy is now approaching its 40th year in existence. The theatre company that brought the world Guys O.. more
Aug 26, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Off The Wall's Broadway Gold
The atmosphere at the Off The Wall Theatre is pretty laid-back and relaxed. I’d been there last night to see their Broadway FundraiserBroadway Gold. The theatre is black draped in red with some reflective surfaces. As the show washed over me, it b.. more
May 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater