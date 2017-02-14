RSS

Muslim Ban

scottwalker.jpg.jpe

The media concentrate so much attention on extreme right-wing Christians, it’s easy to forget there are any other kind. more

Feb 14, 2017 1:55 PM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

barrett_signing_dailydose.jpg.jpe

A broad cross sectionof Milwaukee gathered last night to support immigrants and refugees who arebeing threatened by President Donald Trump. The event, called Unity forHuman Dignity (#U4HD), was a powerful reminder of how much the world needs .. more

Feb 8, 2017 9:11 PM Daily Dose

democracyincrisis.jpg.jpe

In the first episode of the Democracy in Crisis podcast, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner speak with Payam, one of the organizers of a protest at Baltimore's BWI airport, about the Trump administration's indefinite ban on people from se... more

Feb 8, 2017 10:00 AM Democracy in Crisis 1 Comments

liberty_dailydose.jpg.jpe

Take some time out tonight tosupport our immigrants and refugees who are under attack by the president. Abroad coalition of advocacy groups is organizing a powerful event, “MilwaukeeGathers in Unity for Human Dignity,” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at.. more

Feb 7, 2017 6:45 PM Daily Dose

immigrationbanprotest.jpg.jpe

“The basis for all fear is ignorance. And ignorance promotes hatred. And hatred promotes violence.” more

Feb 7, 2017 5:48 PM News Features 2 Comments

smug-donald-trump-800x430.jpg.jpe

Republican presidents don’t like being told they’re breaking the law, especially when they are. more

Feb 7, 2017 4:50 PM Taking Liberties 3 Comments

c3cz4v7wgaect-q.jpg.jpe

From the coalition:The Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is calling a rally to celebrate stopping Trump's planned visit to Harley-Davidson, and to focus our energy on defeating the agenda of Donald Trump and Sheriff Clarke.There will be a rally at.. more

Feb 2, 2017 7:20 PM Daily Dose

weareallimmigrants.jpg.jpe

Donald Trump isn’t a normal president. more

Jan 31, 2017 2:47 PM Expresso 2 Comments

trumpimmigration.jpg.jpe

“I think when you appoint white nationalists to your administration and politicians who don’t represent civil rights or workers’ rights, I think you can say [Trump] is serious and I think he can get it done,” Christine Neumann-Ortiz, exe... more

Nov 22, 2016 4:34 PM News Features 7 Comments

blogimage13481.jpe

If you rely on the corporate media for your understanding of our world, you’re not getting the whole story. Here are the top underreported stories, according to the editors of Project Censored. For the full report, go to www.projectcensored... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE 5 Comments

blogimage13480.jpe

Paul W. S. Anderson writes and frequently directs his wife, Milla Jovovich, who stars in the pair's moneymaking franchise for a fourth time. The actress plays Alice, a heroine owing her super strength to the Umbrella Corporation's T-virus. ... more

Jan 4, 2011 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage13467.jpe

Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more

Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES