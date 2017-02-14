Muslim Ban
The Dark Side of Religion
The media concentrate so much attention on extreme right-wing Christians, it’s easy to forget there are any other kind. more
Feb 14, 2017 1:55 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
‘We Don’t Want You to be Fearful’: A Night for Immigrants and Refugees
A broad cross sectionof Milwaukee gathered last night to support immigrants and refugees who arebeing threatened by President Donald Trump. The event, called Unity forHuman Dignity (#U4HD), was a powerful reminder of how much the world needs .. more
Feb 8, 2017 9:11 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Democracy in Crisis Episode 1: Airport Protests (Podcast)
In the first episode of the Democracy in Crisis podcast, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner speak with Payam, one of the organizers of a protest at Baltimore's BWI airport, about the Trump administration's indefinite ban on people from se... more
Feb 8, 2017 10:00 AM Baynard Woods Democracy in Crisis 1 Comments
Tonight: Milwaukee Gathers in Unity for Human Dignity: In Defense of Immigrants and Refugees
Take some time out tonight tosupport our immigrants and refugees who are under attack by the president. Abroad coalition of advocacy groups is organizing a powerful event, “MilwaukeeGathers in Unity for Human Dignity,” on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at.. more
Feb 7, 2017 6:45 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Debunking the Myths that Feed Islamophobia
“The basis for all fear is ignorance. And ignorance promotes hatred. And hatred promotes violence.” more
Feb 7, 2017 5:48 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
The End of a Lawless Presidency
Republican presidents don’t like being told they’re breaking the law, especially when they are. more
Feb 7, 2017 4:50 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 3 Comments
Rally Against Trump and Muslim Ban Tonight
From the coalition:The Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is calling a rally to celebrate stopping Trump's planned visit to Harley-Davidson, and to focus our energy on defeating the agenda of Donald Trump and Sheriff Clarke.There will be a rally at.. more
Feb 2, 2017 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Keep Resisting, Milwaukee: It's the Only Way to Preserve our Democracy
Donald Trump isn’t a normal president. more
Jan 31, 2017 2:47 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
Immigrants Brace for Trump Administration Threats
“I think when you appoint white nationalists to your administration and politicians who don’t represent civil rights or workers’ rights, I think you can say [Trump] is serious and I think he can get it done,” Christine Neumann-Ortiz, exe... more
Nov 22, 2016 4:34 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments
The Most Important Stories Not Reported in the Corporate Media
If you rely on the corporate media for your understanding of our world, you’re not getting the whole story. Here are the top underreported stories, according to the editors of Project Censored. For the full report, go to www.projectcensored... more
Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM the Editors of Project Censored Around MKE 5 Comments
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Paul W. S. Anderson writes and frequently directs his wife, Milla Jovovich, who stars in the pair's moneymaking franchise for a fourth time. The actress plays Alice, a heroine owing her super strength to the Umbrella Corporation's T-virus. ... more
Jan 4, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more
Jan 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee