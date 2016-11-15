RSS

Muslims

marcelle.jpg.jpe

Poised somewhere along the edge where traditional Near Eastern music meets Debussy, Lebanese composer Marcel Khalifé’s Andalusia of Love is an album-long suite whose title references the period in medieval Spain when Muslims, Christians and... more

Nov 15, 2016 1:58 PM Album Reviews

takinglibertiestrumpgageskidmoreflickrcc.jpg.jpe

As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more

Nov 15, 2016 1:49 PM Taking Liberties 29 Comments

takinglibertiestrumpgageskidmoreflickrcc.jpg.jpe

The Democratic convention just showed us the multiracial face of America as it exists today. The Republican nominee continues to show us the vile, twisted face of racism and bigotry in America. more

Aug 2, 2016 2:28 PM Taking Liberties 41 Comments

blogimage19240.jpe

Shari'a law has become the panic button for fools—the sort of people who believe in death panels and fear the black helicopters of One World Government—as well as the hobbyhorse of Islamic fundamentalists. In Heaven on Earth, Sadakat Kadr more

Jul 10, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage2069.jpe

Fill in the blank: “The hills are alive with the sound of _____.” If you can The Sound of Music ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES