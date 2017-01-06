RSS

Mvp

The buzz in Milwaukee is unlike anything we’ve seen before. For a guy who didn’t even start playing basketball till his mid-teens, Giannis Antetokounmpo's insane athleticism is unexplainable at times and the things he is capable of doing on... more

Jan 6, 2017 10:12 AM Milwaukee Bucks

sports.jpg.jpe

Talk about the glass being half-empty or half-full; this season the Brewers' glass almost drained completely, then came close to overflowing. In the first two months, a spate of key injuries helped drop them under .500... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage18341.jpe

Sure, it wasn't great that the Brewers lost their opening series to the team that ended their 2011 season... more

Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

blogimage18295.jpe

Last year the Brewers got halfway to the ultimate baseball goal, winning a division championship and a playoff series for the first time in 29 years before falling to St. Louis in the National League Championship Series. This year there are... more

Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM More Sports

Sorry this is just now being posted. I was in Madison for the night last night and couldn't access the blog mobile-y. Here's the thing - this story is so damn jumbled I'm not sure I can write you a coherent post about it. The entire thing is bas.. more

Dec 12, 2011 2:29 AM More Sports

Ryan Braun beat out Matt Kemp to win the NL MVP for 2011!I'm honestly a little shocked. Kemp had pretty much swept all the other awards and so it seemed like Braun was something of a long shot. But he won handily, receiving 388 points to Kemp's 3.. more

Nov 22, 2011 6:37 PM More Sports

The Bay View Bash is Milwaukee's largest, and only 100% volunteer-run festival. The Bash is a community party for Bay View residents, business owners, and visitors to eat, drink, dance, shop and,Sponsored Events more

Sep 19, 2009 12:00 AM Sponsored Content

blogimage7600.jpe

While there are certainly plenty of acrobatic tricks in the Golden Dragon Chinese Acrobats’ act, the program features far more than just spandex-clad stuntmen flipping through the air. There are amazing physical feats, elaborate costumes, t... more

Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES