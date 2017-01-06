Mvp
Giannis Antetokounmpo: The Star Milwaukee Deserves
The buzz in Milwaukee is unlike anything we’ve seen before. For a guy who didn’t even start playing basketball till his mid-teens, Giannis Antetokounmpo's insane athleticism is unexplainable at times and the things he is capable of doing on... more
Jan 6, 2017 10:12 AM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
Goal 1: Less Bull From the Pen
Talk about the glass being half-empty or half-full; this season the Brewers' glass almost drained completely, then came close to overflowing. In the first two months, a spate of key injuries helped drop them under .500... more
Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Innocent Bystanders Want to Know
Sure, it wasn't great that the Brewers lost their opening series to the team that ended their 2011 season... more
Apr 11, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Brewers 2012: Touch 'Em All?
Last year the Brewers got halfway to the ultimate baseball goal, winning a division championship and a playoff series for the first time in 29 years before falling to St. Louis in the National League Championship Series. This year there are... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Ryan Braun tests positive for something bad - story unfolding
Sorry this is just now being posted. I was in Madison for the night last night and couldn't access the blog mobile-y. Here's the thing - this story is so damn jumbled I'm not sure I can write you a coherent post about it. The entire thing is bas.. more
Dec 12, 2011 2:29 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Ryan Braun wins NL MVP!
Ryan Braun beat out Matt Kemp to win the NL MVP for 2011!I'm honestly a little shocked. Kemp had pretty much swept all the other awards and so it seemed like Braun was something of a long shot. But he won handily, receiving 388 points to Kemp's 3.. more
Nov 22, 2011 6:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Bay View Bash (9/19)
The Bay View Bash is Milwaukee's largest, and only 100% volunteer-run festival. The Bash is a community party for Bay View residents, business owners, and visitors to eat, drink, dance, shop and,Sponsored Events more
Sep 19, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content
Golden Dragon Acrobats
While there are certainly plenty of acrobatic tricks in the Golden Dragon Chinese Acrobats’ act, the program features far more than just spandex-clad stuntmen flipping through the air. There are amazing physical feats, elaborate costumes, t... more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee