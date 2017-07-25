RSS

Myles Coyne

vinx.jpg.jpe

It's easy to imagine why Vic Buell of Calliope may want to start a side project. Calliope's signature brand of heady, circus-ring psych-rock is so unmistakable that it doesn't always leave a lot of room for moonlighting—anything that band performs.. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:27 PM On Music

localmusic_chrishaines.jpg.jpe

A Milwaukee open-mic staple, Chris Haise credits trial and error for his efficiently folky debut EP. more

Feb 28, 2017 3:58 PM Local Music

twim_howardlevy.jpg.jpe

Marvel characters fight each other on stage, “Making a Murderer” lawyers discuss justice and The Who make a rare Milwaukee stop. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:53 PM This Week in Milwaukee

myles.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee songwriter Myles Coyne teamed with local illustrator Brandon Evans for the video for his latest Elephant 6-style indie-pop jaunt "Still Friends/Moon." It's an animated adventure filled with local color: The Milwaukee skyline looks like t.. more

Mar 1, 2016 10:00 PM On Music 1 Comments

11695990_1036455453032025_3560797141132464735_n.jpg.jpe

The third annual Breadfest promises a mix of indie rock, acoustic shows and all-ages shows, along with a few surprises. more

Jul 21, 2015 9:45 PM Local Music

twim_mylescoyne_eliotsell.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Eliot Sell

This week Milwaukee songwriter Myles Coyne kicks off a four-week residency at Boone and Crockett, while Work and Thistledown Thunders play big local shows. more

Jan 6, 2015 9:33 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

For the last few years, many of the city's most exciting folk, punk and indie rock artists have been operating under the umbrella of the Breadking Collective, a low-key network of bands who share shows, resources, members and occasionally living s.. more

Jul 31, 2014 4:15 PM On Music

myles coyne daytrotter.jpg.jpe

The music blog Daytrotter has taken note of our city, inviting a host of Milwaukee bands into its studios over the last few years. This year the site has already hosted sessions from Midnight Reruns and Twin Brother, and yesterday Myles Coyne and .. more

May 27, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

twim.jpg.jpe

Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more

Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM This Week in Milwaukee

musicgateway.jpg.jpe

Jack Tell didn’t just write songs for Animals in Human Attire’s latest album, Ourmegadawn. He drew them. As he tells it, “I’d been playing a lot of Legend of Zelda at the time,” particularly The Wind Waker, the one where more

Apr 8, 2014 11:22 PM Music Feature

east side music tour.jpg.jpe

The East Side Music Tour returned for a second year on Saturday, cramming more than 80 bands into 30 venues around Brady Street. It was a snowy, sometimes hectic scene, with a lot of confusion as f,Concert Reviews more

Mar 3, 2014 11:42 AM Concert Reviews

semitwang.jpg.jpe

Semi-Twang's 1988 record Salty Tears was intended to be the first of a seven-album deal for Warner Bros., and it made the Milwaukee group early heroes of the burgeoning alt-country scene, but its modest sales more

Dec 30, 2013 5:48 PM This Week in Milwaukee

timbudziszewski_photobybethskogen.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Beth Skogen

As self-employed artists, musicians are some of the people least likely to be covered by healthcare and thus most vulnerable to unexpected hospital bills and illnesses that could have been avoided with preventive treatments. The Affordable Care Ac.. more

Dec 12, 2013 3:00 PM On Music

cds.jpg.jpe

Recent years have been busy ones for the Milwaukee music scene, as local artists have landed major tours, signed to prominent labels and flirted with national more

Dec 11, 2013 1:53 AM Music Feature

localmusic.jpg.jpe

With acts like Space Raft, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Holy Shit!, Mortgage Freeman and countless others of the ilk spread thick throughout the music scene, Milwaukee has no shortage of bands with random, lighthearted names with no rea... more

Sep 25, 2013 12:14 AM Local Music

rusty nickel.jpg.jpe

A graduate of the Isaac Brock/Conor Oberst school of vocal instability, singer-songwriter Myles Coyne has gigged relentlessly around Riverwest over the last couple years, since finding a choice outlet for his nervous energy with in his backing Rus.. more

Aug 1, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

blogimage13751.jpe

The three candidates vying for Branch 18 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court faced off last Thursday at a forum sponsored by the Milwaukee Bar Association. The seat, currently held by former Democratic legislator Pedro Colón, is being cha... more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage10314.jpe

Progressive metal’s pretentious reputation won’t be spared with Zenith, the third album from AtmOsfear. Indeed, the 71-minute disc contains only six songs, including the four-part finale “Spiral of Pain,” which clocks in at almost more

Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage9783.jpe

As the morning mist clears from the fields and the distant church bells toll, Count Tolstoy remains asleep in the Spartan room of his otherwise comfortable country house. His wife, Sofya, enters and gazes with deep concern at an old man who... more

Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage9466.jpe

Taking their name from David Lynch’s most frightening “Twin Peaks” creation, Brooklyn’s Killer BOB plays Blue Note Records-styled jazz punctuated by avant bursts of Deerhoof-styled guitar spazz and accents of Rage Against the Machi more

Jan 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES