Myles Coyne
Calliope's Vic Buell Launches a Trippy New Band, Vinz Clortho
It's easy to imagine why Vic Buell of Calliope may want to start a side project. Calliope's signature brand of heady, circus-ring psych-rock is so unmistakable that it doesn't always leave a lot of room for moonlighting—anything that band performs.. more
Jul 25, 2017 2:27 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Chris Haise Fine-Tunes His Folky Debut, ‘Your Ugly Friends’
A Milwaukee open-mic staple, Chris Haise credits trial and error for his efficiently folky debut EP. more
Feb 28, 2017 3:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: March 17-23
Marvel characters fight each other on stage, “Making a Murderer” lawyers discuss justice and The Who make a rare Milwaukee stop. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Watch Myles Coyne Have an Animated Adventure in His "Still Friends/Moon" Video
Milwaukee songwriter Myles Coyne teamed with local illustrator Brandon Evans for the video for his latest Elephant 6-style indie-pop jaunt "Still Friends/Moon." It's an animated adventure filled with local color: The Milwaukee skyline looks like t.. more
Mar 1, 2016 10:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Breadfest Aims for Inclusivity in its Third Year
The third annual Breadfest promises a mix of indie rock, acoustic shows and all-ages shows, along with a few surprises. more
Jul 21, 2015 9:45 PM Thomas Michalski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan 8-14
This week Milwaukee songwriter Myles Coyne kicks off a four-week residency at Boone and Crockett, while Work and Thistledown Thunders play big local shows. more
Jan 6, 2015 9:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Breadking Collective and Breadfest 2014
For the last few years, many of the city's most exciting folk, punk and indie rock artists have been operating under the umbrella of the Breadking Collective, a low-key network of bands who share shows, resources, members and occasionally living s.. more
Jul 31, 2014 4:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Myles Coyne and the Rusty Nickel Band Do Daytrotter
The music blog Daytrotter has taken note of our city, inviting a host of Milwaukee bands into its studios over the last few years. This year the site has already hosted sessions from Midnight Reruns and Twin Brother, and yesterday Myles Coyne and .. more
May 27, 2014 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: April 17-23
Nathaniel Rateliff, Keith Sweat, Schoolboy Q and more. more
Apr 16, 2014 1:50 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Animals in Human Attire Climb a Mountain
Jack Tell didn’t just write songs for Animals in Human Attire’s latest album, Ourmegadawn. He drew them. As he tells it, “I’d been playing a lot of Legend of Zelda at the time,” particularly The Wind Waker, the one where more
Apr 8, 2014 11:22 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Recap: A Night at Brady Street’s 2014 East Side Music Tour
The East Side Music Tour returned for a second year on Saturday, cramming more than 80 bands into 30 venues around Brady Street. It was a snowy, sometimes hectic scene, with a lot of confusion as f,Concert Reviews more
Mar 3, 2014 11:42 AM Dan Oberbruner Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 2-8
Semi-Twang's 1988 record Salty Tears was intended to be the first of a seven-album deal for Warner Bros., and it made the Milwaukee group early heroes of the burgeoning alt-country scene, but its modest sales more
Dec 30, 2013 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Madison/Milwaukee Musicians Sing Out For Healthcare
As self-employed artists, musicians are some of the people least likely to be covered by healthcare and thus most vulnerable to unexpected hospital bills and illnesses that could have been avoided with preventive treatments. The Affordable Care Ac.. more
Dec 12, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2013
Recent years have been busy ones for the Milwaukee music scene, as local artists have landed major tours, signed to prominent labels and flirted with national more
Dec 11, 2013 1:53 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Ugly Brothers’ Expansive Folk Grows Ever Prettier
With acts like Space Raft, Collections of Colonies of Bees, Holy Shit!, Mortgage Freeman and countless others of the ilk spread thick throughout the music scene, Milwaukee has no shortage of bands with random, lighthearted names with no rea... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:14 AM Tyler Maas Local Music
Stream the Debut Full Length from Myles Coyne and the Rusty Nickel Band
A graduate of the Isaac Brock/Conor Oberst school of vocal instability, singer-songwriter Myles Coyne has gigged relentlessly around Riverwest over the last couple years, since finding a choice outlet for his nervous energy with in his backing Rus.. more
Aug 1, 2013 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
