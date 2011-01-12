RSS

Myspace

blogimage6274.jpe

Jan 12, 2011 7:19 PM On Music

blogimage4774.jpe

Summerfest is one of the most coveted gigs for many local bands. Unfortunately, it can also be one of the most elusive, given the festival's preference for familiar faces over newcomers. The festival does accept applications, though. Each year Sum.. more

Jan 14, 2010 3:44 PM On Music

blogimage4287.jpe

A Portland experimental folk ensemble the began way before it was cool to be a Portland experimental folk ensemble, Norfolk and Western pleasantly surprise me with each new album. I was excited, then, to learn last week that the band began streami.. more

Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3706.jpe

Just a few years ago it was headline news when a major artist would stream their new albums on MySpace. Now it's almost as much a requirement as releasing radio singles. The subject line of the e-mail I received today from MySpace's crack PR team .. more

May 18, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage6274.jpe

Traveling the terrain pictured on maps, whether geographical, geological, historical or fantastical, engages the viewer in journeys to uncommon destinations. In the exhibit "All Over the Map" at the John Michael Kohler Arts Center (through ... more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

blogimage4774.jpe

On his new DVD, Lil' Rev is shown seated with a ukulele, coaxing a big sound from that tin Showpieces With Lil' Rev ,Local Music more

Dec 8, 2008 12:00 AM Local Music 6 Comments

Vote Yes on Property Tax Relief ,News Features more

Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Elections 2 Comments

blogimage4189.jpe

Katie Musolff, a 2004 graduate of Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, stakes her name on her award-winning oils. Her near-life-size portraits capture the unique persona and soul of her subject in masterf,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 21, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3706.jpe

  Nicolas Chapel, a one-Frenchman band, lands somewhere between the progressive rock Building An Empire ,CD Reviews more

Sep 17, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage1537.jpe

Here's a nice little mid-week treat: Jenny Lewis' new album, Acid Tongue, which comes out on Sept. 23, is now streaming online on her Myspace page. I've only listened to it once, so I'll resist the temptation to slap an insta-rating on it%uFFFDthe.. more

Sep 10, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Courtney Love’s Myspace page is an endless source of amusement for those who have the time to sift through it. Where else can you hear Love riff on Hannah Montana or dish about her flirtation with Ryan Adams, before accusing him of laundering $85,.. more

Aug 6, 2008 4:00 AM On Music

Take one look at Republican presidential candidate John McCain’s Web site and you en espa'ol ,Think You Know John McCain? more

Aug 2, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

blogimage1537.jpe

Bay-area poet Phyllis Stowell teamed up with Milwaukee-area artist Pacia Sallomi for thei Shield ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage1375.jpe

On April 1, Milwaukee voters can select candidates who have the Shepherd&rsquo Shepherd’s ,News Features more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES