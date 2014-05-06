Mystery Girls
Album Review: Space Raft - "Space Raft"
It's really rather impressive how swiftly Milwaukee act Space Raft has taken off, going from playing their first gigs around town to being easily one of the city’s most talked about bands in the spa,Album Reviews more
May 6, 2014 10:12 AM Thomas Michalski Album Reviews
Space Raft’s Science Fiction Madness
Like most bands, Space Raft is the product of a score for a shelved low-budget horror movie, an insomnia-induced list of puns and members from some of the state’s renowned rock acts joining forces. more
Aug 12, 2013 7:22 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
Mystery Girls w/ The Hussy and Trent Fox and the Tenants @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Friday’s Linneman’s lineup was a statewide affair, featuring bands from Milwaukee, Madison and Green Bay, all linked by the ubiquitous Bobby Hussy and his label Kind Turkey. And while I had come,Concert Reviews more
Apr 15, 2013 8:47 AM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews