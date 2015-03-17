Mystery One Bookstore
Repairman Jack in ‘Fear City’
Prolific science fiction, fantasy and horror author F. Paul Wilson is out with a new release that brings a shocking conclusion to the supernatural thriller series Repairman Jack. In Fear City, Wilson pens his eighteenth installment centered... more
Nov 18, 2014 11:10 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Buying Books in Milwaukee
In the age of Amazon and e-readers, independent bookstores are at the mercy of an increasingly paperless world. Shifts in technology made the independent bookstore a tougher sell for publishers, authors and customers, with a few stores spre... more
Jul 3, 2014 1:08 AM Tony Manno Books 1 Comments
Street-Smart Globetrotting Crime Fighter
Spunky heroine Ava Lee is the protagonist in author Ian Hamilton’s award-winning series that now spans six novels with the release of the newest crime-fighting drama, The Two Sisters of Borneo. Petite and wily, Ava is not your typical thril... more
Jun 4, 2014 8:51 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Great War Espionage
A century ago the world was plunged into the Great War and a captivating, intelligent new World War I espionage tale by British author David Downing melds accurate historical detail with intricately crafted plotlines as it transports reader... more
May 15, 2014 12:57 AM Jenni Herrick Books
A Cold Killing
Duluth, Minn., police Lieutenant Jonathan Stride returns in another rousing tale of suspense and intrigue in Brian Freeman’s fast-paced new thriller, The Cold Nowhere. Set in a snowy, freezing winter on Lake Superior, The Cold Nowhere is a ... more
Apr 15, 2014 1:06 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Murder in Minnesota Comes to Milwaukee
A Minnesota mystery unfolds on the pages of Joanne Fluke’s suspenseful new book Blackberry Pie Murder. The next installment in the Hannah Swensen series, Blackberry Pie Murder reunites readers with Hannah just as things appear to be dying d... more
Mar 9, 2014 11:35 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Aimée Leduc Returns
It is the summer of 1998 and Aimée Leduc has escaped to Paris for a little rest and relaxation, but before she can help it, she finds herself investigating a mysterious string of serial rapes involving teenage girls that are occurring in th... more
Mar 5, 2014 4:47 PM Jenni Herrick Books
V.I. Warshawski Finds 'Critical Mass'
Hard-nosed private investigator V.I. Warshawski has brought her keen intellect to the mean streets time and again. Making her home in Chicago, this spunky middle-aged dynamo is used to dealing with the most unsolvable cases and her current ... more
Oct 23, 2013 12:28 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Double Trouble
Set in the present day, George Pelecanos’ new classic crime thriller The Double focuses on issues of returning Iraqi war veterans, racism, murder and stolen works of art. That’s a lot to handle in one novel, but in this sequel to his 2011 b... more
Oct 15, 2013 11:42 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Madness or Conspiracy?
Bavaria’s King Ludwig, best known for his beautiful and breathtaking castles (the inspiration for Disneyland), died mysteriously in 1886, supposedly drowning in waist-deep water soon after he was declared insane by doctors who had never met... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:12 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Richard Kadrey’s anti-hero saves the universe
Richard Kadrey is a San Francisco-based freelance writer and the author of numerous novels, including the Sandman Slim series. The series, which includes Sandman Slim, Kill the Dead, Aloha from Hell and Devil Said Bang, are supernatural fan... more
Aug 22, 2013 1:29 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Scotland Yard’s Murder Squad
The sequel to Alex Grecian’s bestselling historical thriller The Yard is a dark mystery set in Victorian England that follows Scotland Yard’s newly established “Murder Squad.” In The Black Country, Inspector Walter Day and his more
May 20, 2013 1:41 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Murder in Paris
A good sleuth is hard to come by, and intelligent and unpredictable Aimée Leduc prides herself on being one of the best. This Parisian private investigator returns to star in author Cara Black’s new noir mystery Murder Below more
Mar 28, 2013 5:12 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Mystery One’s Richard Katz
It was a dark and stormy night as I headed over to Milwaukee’s most beloved spot for mystery genre fans—the now 20-year-old Mystery One Bookstore, 2109 N. Prospect Ave. Inside I found the narrow aisles of books crowded more
Feb 27, 2013 3:33 PM Tea Krulos Off the Cuff
'You're Next' Up Next at Mystery One
Mike Wingate, a young man with a murky past, is at the center of a new thriller by best-selling author Gregg Hurwitz. You're Next is a heart-wrenching adventure that opens with a chilling scene of 4-year-old Mike being abandoned by his fath... more
Aug 8, 2011 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
'The Vault' Filled With Explosive Thrills
An international mystery by thrill-writer Boyd Morrison blends explosive, fast-paced 21st-century exploits with centuries-old intrigue. The Vault begins with an exhilarating high-stakes robbery that leaves all but one conspirator dead. The ... more
Jul 18, 2011 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Former CIA Agent Visits Mystery One Bookstore
Fictional characters whose lives read like real-life news stories about war and political intrigue are brought into sharp focus in Inside Out, the new cutting-edge novel by Barry Eisler.Given their relevancy to today’s political climate, st... more
Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
A Multitude of Mysteries
This week,mystery lingers in the air like the teasing portents of spring. A hostof well The Mirror’s Edge ,Books more
Apr 2, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books