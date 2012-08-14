Mystery One
Sean Chercover's Thrilling 'Trinity Game'
Sean Chercover, author of the Chicago-based thrillers Big City, Bad Blood and Trigger City, brings readers a new crime drama that mixes mystery and intrigue with unpredictable twists and fascinating plotlines. The Trinity Game, full of hear...
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Berney's Wild, Twisting 'Whiplash River'
Charles "Shake" Bouchon thought that escaping to exotic Belize and opening a small restaurant on the beach would be the perfect way to leave behind his life of crime. However, trouble seems to follow Shake, the lead character in Lou Berney....
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Discover Rosenblum's 'Herself When She's Missing'
In Herself When She's Missing, local author Sarah Terez Rosenblum paints a portrait of a tumultuous female relationship that involves mid-20s protagonist Andrea and her on-again, off-again girlfriend, Jordan. Through clever metaphors...
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books