N/A
Stories For A Summer’s Night at Fusion
I love the feeling of brick walls and a tall tin ceiling in summer. There’s a kind of a coolly cavernous feel about a place like that. All the vertical space radiates with its own kind of emotional warmth given the right performance. Kenosha.. more
Jun 20, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Iron Lady Music
<p> Meryl Streep is one of the finest actresses of her generation and still among the most talented working in Hollywood. Her versatility has always been extraordinary, and will no doubt carry the day in her latest role as Margaret Thatcher in di.. more
Dec 23, 2011 2:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Music for Strings & Things
With their next concert, the Philomusica String Quartet—newest resident faculty ensemble at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music—begins a multi-year canvassing of all the quartets of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827). Appropriately enough, th... more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Decibully w/ Smith Westerns and The Celebrated Workingman
Milwaukee’s saturnine indie-rockers Decibully took years to craft a follow-up to 2005’s Sing Out America, only to learn their one-time label, Polyvinyl, had no interest in releasing it. It could be quite a while until the band finds a d,Tod... more
Aug 22, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee