RSS

N/A

13450848_591765251004716_3942911607467717934_n.jpg.jpe

I love the feeling of brick walls and a tall tin ceiling in summer. There’s a kind of a coolly cavernous feel about a place like that. All the vertical space radiates with its own kind of emotional warmth given the right performance. Kenosha.. more

Jun 20, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

<p> Meryl Streep is one of the finest actresses of her generation and still among the most talented working in Hollywood. Her versatility has always been extraordinary, and will no doubt carry the day in her latest role as Margaret Thatcher in di.. more

Dec 23, 2011 2:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12875.jpe

With their next concert, the Philomusica String Quartet—newest resident faculty ensemble at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music—begins a multi-year canvassing of all the quartets of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827). Appropriately enough, th... more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage7717.jpe

Milwaukee’s saturnine indie-rockers Decibully took years to craft a follow-up to 2005’s Sing Out America, only to learn their one-time label, Polyvinyl, had no interest in releasing it. It could be quite a while until the band finds a d,Tod... more

Aug 22, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES