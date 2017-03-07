Naacp
Reimagining the Black Holocaust Museum
For some, the 2008 closing of America’s Black Holocaust Museum marked the end of a dream. But others refused to let one of Milwaukee’s singular cultural institutions die. By 2010 the Black Holocaust Museum reappeared in virtual form. At a F... more
Mar 7, 2017 5:04 PM David Luhrssen News Features
Is It Time to Reform the Milwaukee Police?
Even before Sylville Smith was fatally shot by a Milwaukee police officer on Aug. 13 and unrest erupted in the Sherman Park neighborhood, a community coalition was forming to address police-community relations in the city. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
And Days to go Before we Vote
Paul Masterson extols the importance of LGBT votes in the upcoming election. more
Nov 1, 2016 3:38 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Community Asks for Different Policing Strategies, Not More Cops
“A heavy-handed, stop every vehicle with a burned out taillight approach to policing is counterproductive,” testified Rev. Joseph Ellwanger of MICAH. more
Oct 4, 2016 4:38 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Who Will Pay to Replace Milwaukee’s Lead Pipes?
Roughly 70,000 older Milwaukee homes have pipes that could be contaminating residents’ drinking water with lead and need to be replaced. But at about $3,000 per home, who will pay for the more than $500 million needed to fix the problem? more
Sep 13, 2016 4:37 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Sherman Park Uprising: What Happened? And What’s Next?
“I’m sure that there are going to be some harsh pieces of legislation that are going to come down the pipeline. How do we even protect Milwaukee from it?” —state Rep. LaTonya Johnson more
Aug 23, 2016 4:18 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 12 Comments
Five Unelected GOP Judges Disenfranchise 300,000 Wisconsin Voters
It’s a shame that thejudges on the 7thU.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deadlocked on whether they should reviewa ruling by three of its members on Wisconsin’s voter ID law. They voted 5-5 on thematter. Which means that the law is in effect. T.. more
Sep 26, 2014 6:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
What You Need to Know About the Voter ID Law
Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more
Sep 24, 2014 3:27 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Still Separate, Still Unequal
Sixty years ago this week, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “separate but equal” schools for black and white more
May 14, 2014 2:03 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: J.B. Van Hollen's Frivolous Lawsuit
Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is wasting the state's precious time and resources by appealing the injunctions against the new voter ID requirements. Two judges have now decided that the Republican-backed law... more
Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 18 Comments
Breaking: Voter ID Law On Hold
Dane County Circuit Court Judge David Flanagan temporarily halted Wisconsin\'s new voter ID law until an April 16 trial, which means that voters won\'t need to show a photo ID for the April 3 election.<br /><br /><a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http:/.. more
Mar 6, 2012 8:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Wisconsin's Voter ID Law: Are You Ready?
In two weeks, Wisconsin voters will be required to present a state-approved photo ID to cast... more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 30 Comments
Milwaukee Today: NAACP's Report on the City's African Americans
“Grim.” That's what R.L. McNeely called the findings of a new NAACP study on the status of African Americans in Milwaukee. Take, for example, some of these facts presented in “Milwaukee Today: An Occasional Report of the NAACP” by M... more
Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Milwaukee Today: NAACP's Report on the City's African Americans
“Grim.”That's what R.L. McNeeley called the findings of a new NAACP study on the status of African Americans in Milwaukee.Take, for example, some of these facts: Only 28% of Milwaukee's black families had two parents in 2000, down from 6.. more
Jun 22, 2011 8:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Milwaukee Artbeat Anniversary
The Milwaukee youth arts organization Artbeat celebrates its one-year anniversary tonight with an open house and showcase at the Hide House. Photographs, mosaics, sculptures and paintings will be on display at the Artbeat gallery beginning ... more
Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The New Pornographers @ The Pabst Theater, June 12
Mar 23, 2010 12:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Nami Mun
Fictionalized accounts of teenage runaways usually depict drugged-out, tough-talking boys plagued by inner demons and explosive anger. Seldom are they given the voice of someone like Joon, a 13-year-old girl and Korean immigrant trying to s... more
Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Bon Jovi
Until 2007, the band never had an album debut at number one on the Billboard charts, then along came the country-tinged Lost Highway, a disc Jon has referred to as “a Bon Jovi album influenced by Nashville.” And since 2006, th,Today in M... more
Jun 25, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Popke Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Cheap Album Round-Up: RIP Atomic Edition
Mar 14, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Frustrating Mission of Putting Inmates to Work
Even in a good job market, the most difficult to employ are those with a criminal record a What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Jan 8, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments