For some, the 2008 closing of America’s Black Holocaust Museum marked the end of a dream. But others refused to let one of Milwaukee’s singular cultural institutions die. By 2010 the Black Holocaust Museum reappeared in virtual form. At a F... more

Mar 7, 2017 5:04 PM News Features

Even before Sylville Smith was fatally shot by a Milwaukee police officer on Aug. 13 and unrest erupted in the Sherman Park neighborhood, a community coalition was forming to address police-community relations in the city. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:38 PM News Features 5 Comments

Paul Masterson extols the importance of LGBT votes in the upcoming election. more

Nov 1, 2016 3:38 PM My LGBTQ POV

“A heavy-handed, stop every vehicle with a burned out taillight approach to policing is counterproductive,” testified Rev. Joseph Ellwanger of MICAH. more

Oct 4, 2016 4:38 PM News Features 3 Comments

Roughly 70,000 older Milwaukee homes have pipes that could be contaminating residents’ drinking water with lead and need to be replaced. But at about $3,000 per home, who will pay for the more than $500 million needed to fix the problem? more

Sep 13, 2016 4:37 PM News Features 4 Comments

“I’m sure that there are going to be some harsh pieces of legislation that are going to come down the pipeline. How do we even protect Milwaukee from it?” —state Rep. LaTonya Johnson more

Aug 23, 2016 4:18 PM News Features 12 Comments

It’s a shame that thejudges on the 7thU.S. Circuit Court of Appeals deadlocked on whether they should reviewa ruling by three of its members on Wisconsin’s voter ID law. They voted 5-5 on thematter. Which means that the law is in effect. T.. more

Sep 26, 2014 6:07 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more

Sep 24, 2014 3:27 AM News Features 10 Comments

Sixty years ago this week, in a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Board of Education that “separate but equal” schools for black and white more

May 14, 2014 2:03 AM News Features 1 Comments

Wisconsin Attorney General J.B. Van Hollen is wasting the state's precious time and resources by appealing the injunctions against the new voter ID requirements. Two judges have now decided that the Republican-backed law... more

Jul 25, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 18 Comments

Dane County Circuit Court Judge David Flanagan temporarily halted Wisconsin\'s new voter ID law until an April 16 trial, which means that voters won\'t need to show a photo ID for the April 3 election.<br /><br /><a target=\"_blank\" href=\"http:/.. more

Mar 6, 2012 8:19 PM Daily Dose

In two weeks, Wisconsin voters will be required to present a state-approved photo ID to cast... more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 30 Comments

“Grim.” That's what R.L. McNeely called the findings of a new NAACP study on the status of African Americans in Milwaukee. Take, for example, some of these facts presented in “Milwaukee Today: An Occasional Report of the NAACP” by M... more

Jun 29, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

The Milwaukee youth arts organization Artbeat celebrates its one-year anniversary tonight with an open house and showcase at the Hide House. Photographs, mosaics, sculptures and paintings will be on display at the Artbeat gallery beginning ... more

Apr 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 23, 2010 12:56 PM On Music

Fictionalized accounts of teenage runaways usually depict drugged-out, tough-talking boys plagued by inner demons and explosive anger. Seldom are they given the voice of someone like Joon, a 13-year-old girl and Korean immigrant trying to s... more

Sep 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 3 Comments

Until 2007, the band never had an album debut at number one on the Billboard charts, then along came the country-tinged Lost Highway, a disc Jon has referred to as “a Bon Jovi album influenced by Nashville.” And since 2006, th,Today in M... more

Jun 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Mar 14, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Even in a good job market, the most difficult to employ are those with a criminal record a What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more

Jan 8, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

